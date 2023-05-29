New two lane bridge for Forgotten World Highway

A new two lane bridge is to be built on SH43 Forgotten World Highway.

Work will begin next month to build an $8 million, two-lane bridge over Kahouri Stream, on SH43 Forgotten World Highway, east of Stratford.

In a press release Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge said the current bridge, built in 1908, remained structurally sound and would be retained for people to walk and cycle across.

“The new bridge will have two lanes, both 3.5 metres wide in addition to a one metre shoulder. We want to future proof the connection in this iconic area to accommodate a safer and more accessible route for all road users,” he said.

The project is one of several improvements undertaken as part of a $30m package for SH43.

This package includes the sealing of the Tāngarākau Gorge, new signage and side barriers; a culvert replacement, passing opportunities, and the development of a preventative maintenance strategy.