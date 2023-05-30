Small Taranaki brewery's big dreams come true with international recognition

Joe Emans has paddled his New Plymouth Three Sisters Brewery to international recognition, being named Champion International Small Brewery at the Australian International Beer Awards in Melbourne.

Joe Emans hopped into professional beer brewing six years ago and reckons he’s only beginning to scratch the surface of a craft that consumes his days and bubbles into his dreams.

“There are so many styles we haven’t got to yet. If you look at the styles you can enter in competitions, there are more than 200,” he said.

As the owner of New Plymouth’s Three Sisters Brewery, Emans has built a name for himself and the brewery as one that pushes the boundaries of its yeast, hops and malt concoctions.

Slightly bleary-eyed, the engineer-turned-brewer has had a busy weekend, flying to Melbourne to pick up a slew of awards at the Australian International Beer Awards.

As well as nine bronze medals, seven silver, and four golds for brews such as Wayward Son - Fresh Hop Pale Ale, Rumours in the Dark Munich Dunkel and I Am Not Well - Barleywine, Three Sisters was named Champion International Small Brewery ahead of 176 other entries.

Along with assistant brewer Rob Garrett, Emans is thrilled with the result. Coming on top of their Munich Dunkel getting into the New World supermarket Top 30, it’s confirmation they know what they are doing, and, importantly, a handy bit of publicity.

Every brew can be tweaked to make it better, says Emans.

“Awards are part of the annual calendar. You are thinking about it a lot. You want a good range of beers to put into it,” said Emans, who admitted he sometimes finds himself solving brewing issues in his dreams.

Ironically, said Garrett, what the judges like and what the punters like don’t always match.

Judges tend to appreciate the bitter beers, while amateur beer lovers like something sweeter, styles like milk or chocolate stouts, known as “pastry beers”.

“I would like to make a pastry beer the judges like,” said Emans with the look of a man who has just uttered the impossible.

And while Garrett enjoys the brewing process required of pastry beers, there are other beers he thinks are a better demonstration of a brewer’s skills.

A lager is the true test of a brewer's skills, says assistant brewer Rob Garrett.

“My benchmark is how well a brewery can make a lager. That is the hardest type to do, so if I am going to be sitting down and judging a brewery, that is what I am going to taste.”

Lagers are, coincidently, increasingly popular in the craft beer world, challenging the reign of hazy beers. Also coming to a bar near you soon are bitter IPAs and there is a growing popularity of English-style ales.

An increasingly curious customer is also pushing Three Sisters to push their own boundaries, though that doesn’t seem to be a problem for Emans and Garrett who are constantly tinkering with even established brews in their thirst for pint perfection.

“I still get excited making a beer with just a small tweak,” Emans said.

With at least 100 listed variables in each brew, even a tried and true recipe can yield a different beer from two brewers.

“It’s like a cake. You have two people with the same recipe and the same ingredients making the same cake, and you can watch them do it, but in the end you’ve got two different cakes. That’s just what happens,” Emans said.