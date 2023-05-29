Overnight closure of SH3 scheduled in June to complete repair work at Tariki underpass

SH3 around the Tariki underpass is to close overnight on June 11 for repair work.

State Highway 3 will be closed overnight on Sunday, June 11, for asphalt works at the underpass between Rugby and Johns roads at Tariki.

In a press release Waka Kotahi said the work would repair pavement damage caused by recent and sustained heavy rainfall.

Road users are asked to plan ahead, delay their travel and to expect delays if they do need to travel that night.

The small section of highway will close at 7pm on Sunday and reopen 5am the following day.

A signposted detour will be available for light vehicles travelling south only. This detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles or normal state highway traffic volumes.

Waka Kotahi Taranaki and Manawatu-Whanganui journey manager Liesl Dawson said crews would complete other maintenance work on SH3 between Inglewood and Stratford on the same night.