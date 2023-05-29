New exhibition explores Len Lye's connection to natural world

The Edge of the Sea is a new exhibition at New Plymouth’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery|Len Lye Centre.

A new exhibition at New Plymouth’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery|Len Lye Centre explores Len Lye’s connection to the natural world through the artist’s use of aquatic landscapes and imagery.

Exhibition curator Paul Brobbel said Lye spent his childhood in New Zealand, notably at Cape Campbell in Marlborough, which had a profound impact on his outlook on the natural world.

“Len Lye: The Edge of the Sea is an opportunity to consider the organic world at the centre of Lye’s practice, beyond the more widely understood areas of engineering and experimental cinema,” he said in a press release.

The artist continued to be drawn to the edge of the ocean throughout his life, Brobbel said, working in locations such as Samoa, the Mediterranean, Martha’s Vineyard in the USA and Puerto Rico.

“Each location had an impact on Lye’s relationship with the natural world and his artistic visions.”

The exhibition considers the rhythms, motions, and sensations Lye felt in the natural world, drawn from items in the Len Lye Foundation collection alongside works from Lye’s archives housed at the gallery.

Len Lye: The Edge of the Sea, runs until Sun 8 October 2023.