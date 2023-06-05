Dr Will Edwards recognised for work in Māori health

Dr Will Edwards has spent his adult life contributing to marae, hapÅ«, iwi and wider community development.

Dr Will Edwards (Taranaki, Ngāruahine, Tāngahoe, Pakakohi, Ngāti Ruanui) has been named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori health.

His work as an advocate for positive ageing for older people, in particular for Māori, and as a Māori community development leader, spans more than two decades.

But when he found out about the honour, it was the unseen work of many others in his South Taranaki community that came to mind.

”I’ve spent time with so many people doing huge amounts of work for our community that remain unrecognised... its incredibly humbling and quite awkward,” he said.

Edwards has been chair of the Ageing Well National Science Challenge (AWNSC) since 2020, a director of Māori health and social services provider Tui Ora Limited and a lifelong contributor to marae, hapū, iwi and wider community development.

He has been an iwi chairperson for Ngāruahine Iwi, a trustee of Te Rau Pani Māori mental health trust and a community representative on the Te Tai Hauāuru Regional Leadership Group for Whānau Ora.

As chair of AWNSC, he has led Ageing Well through Phase Two, which focused on research on ageing and māori and health and wellbeing in ageing.

His doctoral research was one of the first academic works to articulate positive ageing from a Māori viewpoint, highlighting the need to recognise secure cultural identity as a measure of positive ageing and the importance of a life-course approach.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Edwards at his home marae at Oeo, which holds a lifetime of memories of others who have given years of unseen service, he said.

As a member of the Māori Health Committee of the Health Research Council of New Zealand, he has helped shape Māori health research strategy and contributed to the revision of Rangahau Māori Funds.

Edwards grew up in Hāwera, watching his parents, Ray and Rauna Edwards’ huge involvement in church community and marae life.

“I remember as a youngster of 9 or 10 seeing a couple of relatives going off to train as teachers,” he said.

“The elders lined us up and said: ‘They’re going to teachers’ college. The rest of you have to follow’.

“That instruction from the old people – go and get educated, get involved, understand how things work and do what you can to help, that guides me.”

He was sent to board at Hato Pāora College in Feilding, then after completing a Bachelor in Horticulture at Massey University, intending to head off to explore the country then go backpacking overseas.

But when he came home after the deaths of two elders, he realised there was too much work to do for him to leave.

He enrolled in a total immersion degree in Te Reo Māori at Waikato, followed by a move to Palmerston North to study for his MA in Philosophy and Māori development, then went on to complete an MPhil in Māori studies and a PHD in public health, then post-doctoral study.

Alongside the study, since 1996 he has worked in research, building solid evidence to put in front of the decision-makers, he said.

But he always wanted to come home to South Taranaki.

“Luckily, my wife agreed, and we have been back since 2006.”

He and wife Mihi Ratima have four children.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Edwards is incredibly proud of Te Paepae o Aotea, the school he has helped found as chairman of the board.

The three youngest attend Te Paepae o Aotea, where Edwards is the board chair, having led the establishment board as the former Hāwera High and Intermediate schools were closed and the new combined school set up.

He’s incredibly proud of the progress of the new school so far.

The staff and board pulled off an incredible feat in a very tight timeframe, completing the planning and work of birthing a new school in just 10 months.

He speaks of accepting the King’s birthday honour, as “taking one for the team” in a positive sense, and remembered his own advice to a close family member who was also made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“I told that person, you have to accept it, it's not about you. I understand, as Māori, it might cause pause about accepting a royal honour because the Tiriti of Waitangi is still a work in progress, and honouring that treaty is still a work in progress, but I said you have to take it.

“So I get this and there is hesitation because there are the other people you know who have done decades of work, so it feels very humbling.”