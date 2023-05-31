Taranaki's snow joke - first skifield in NZ to open now completely bare

A webcam on the Manganui Ski Area shows it’s a more appropriate venue for picnicking than skiing, just a fortnight after a heavy dump of snow saw it open for three days.

It was the first ski field in the country to open in 2023, but Manganui Ski Area is now back to square one with a fortnight of rain and high temperatures clearing it of any sign of snow.

The Taranaki Maunga field was unexpectedly able to open on May 12 following two days of heavy snow.

Hundreds of skiers made the trek to the field with the general consensus being to make use of the snow while it lasted. Which was the right call.

After three days Stratford Mountain Club members conceded there was no longer enough snow to operate.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A little over two weeks ago Manganui Ski Area was the first field in the country to open in 2023.

Now, two weeks later, the field is totally bare and the long range Metservice forecast isn’t picking any snow to arrive in the first week of winter.

Temperatures in New Plymouth are not expected to go below 7 degrees Celsius, with highs hovering between 14C and 18C.