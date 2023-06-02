Friday Pie Day: A temple to pies in Inglewood

The steak and blue cheese pie from Oscars Kiwi Kafe may change your life and if it doesn’t, it’s still a damn decent thing to eat.

It is likely that 300 years from now a new religion will have taken hold of New Zealanders and its holy home base will be Oscars Kiwi Kafe in Inglewood.

There are already hundreds of followers out there spreading the good word with that tireless devotion of an acolyte.

“Get there before 10am or miss out,” they say.

“The butter chicken will change your life,” say others, or “Once you’ve had steak and blue cheese you will understand.”

READ MORE:

* Friday Pie Day: Blagdon Bakery and a ripper of a mince pie

* Friday Pie Day: The prawn and the pie

* Friday pie day: A heavyweight among pies

* Friday pie day: The service station pie



These tidbits of enlightenment come in hushed tones, hurriedly shared only between those open to the message.

There is no secret handshake by which Oscarites can identify each other. Followers simply look for a home drilled notch on an already straining belt.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff There’s a lot inside an Oscars pie. You may want to deal with it in two sittings.

Which is probably why I’ve been hearing about Oscars so much lately and why I pulled up to the kerb by the cafe at 9.23am on Thursday morning.

I need not have worried about missing out. Though there was no butter chicken or Thai chicken flavours, as I had been told to seek, there were plenty of other paths to choose from.

And it had been strongly recommended that a man in want of direction in life should choose the steak and blue cheese.

It was strong and confident in itself, a pie that knew where it was going and why, a pie that cost $10 and wasn’t ashamed.

Once I had the pie in hand I drove to a level area and, using the dashboard as a bench, cut it in half with my car-based pie-cutting knife.

The steak was surrounded in thick, rich gravy, the blue cheese pungent in aroma. Combined with the soft chewy base pastry and the flaky top, it was indeed a type of holy experience.

Because of the hour of the morning and my wife’s own strict beliefs in the life-giving power of unclogged arteries, I did not eat the whole pie.

But half was plenty enough to become a believer.