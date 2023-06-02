Primo idea - Eltham CBD gets free wi-fi

Free wi-fi has come to Eltham thanks to Primo and the Eltham-Kaponga community board.

Famous for its cheese factories, scones and second hand stores, Eltham’s central business now has another reason to visit – free wi-fi.

Last year local South Taranaki District councillor and Eltham-Kaponga community board member Steffy Mackay consulted with local youth about what they wanted in their town and how Eltham could become an attractive place to live and visit.

Free wi-fi was raised as one of the ideas.

“It is important we listen to our youth and what they want for their town, as we want them to stick around for generations to come,” Mackay said in a press release.

The free wifi has been provided by local telco Primo and will cover the main shopping areas and Bridger Park.