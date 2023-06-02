Opunake to host club rugby on Saturday

Premier grade rugby will be played in Opunake this weekend.

COMMUNITY SPORT: Coastal is taking its club rugby matches to Opunake on Saturday for the first time in seven years.

The club's chairperson Janet Fleming said they try and spread their home matches around the catchment each year after the Opunake, Rahotu and Okato clubs amalgamated to form Coastal in 1995.

Rahotu remains the main ground given its central location.

"We're grateful to the Sinclair Event Centre Trust for assisting with the administration for this game to go ahead," she said.

The last club match at the venue was against Saturday's opponents Tukapa in 2016. The ground is predominately used for rugby league.

After Saturday's premier, division one and colts matches, Coastal would have played all home matches around the coastal area. They've played most of their games at Rahotu and a one-off match against Spotswood United at Okato earlier this season.

Fleming said the club likes to play at its other venues, but it isn't always possible.

It doesn't come as a surprise Opunake is being used this weekend.

It gives the Rahotu Domain time to recover following the last lot of home matches were played in muddy conditions when heavy rain pelted the region ahead of the match against Southern a fortnight ago.

Fleming said she's looking forward to the atmosphere in Opunake.

She confirmed Saturday is a one-off this season and the club will play their remaining home matches at Rahotu.

The premier match is crucial for both teams as they look to make it easier to enter the top four with just over a month to go.

Tukapa found some form last weekend after a lop-sided win against Clifton, while Coastal was on the receiving end of a New Plymouth Old Boys victory.

Tukapa won the first outing 31-26, but Coastal led for most of that match.

Elsewhere, Old Boys will look to continue their unbeaten record against Clifton this season in the second instalment of the match at Tikorangi.

Old Boys will have fond memories of the first-round game, where they scored nine tries to one.

Clifton will be aware of their dip in the competition standings.

Spotswood United host Stratford/Eltham at Yarrow Stadium.

The home team is coming off a loss to Southern and Stratford/Eltham has a spring in their step with a large win against Inglewood. It included a record-equaling six tries to Brendan Coupe to take him to the top of the individual try-scoring standings with 11.

Inglewood is home to Southern in the remaining match. Southern bounced back from a three-match losing streak last week, which was timely.

All matches kick off at 2:45pm.

In the women's competition, Clifton hosts Coastal and Okaiawa is home to Inglewood. Southern has the bye.

Both games are at 12:30pm.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.