Port Taranaki helps East End Surf Life Saving Club with new trailer

Port Taranaki head of commercial Ross Dingle and chief executive Simon Craddock check out the new trailer alongside East End Surf Life Saving Club powercraft officer Scott Nelson and club chairman Mark Birdsall.

Support from Port Taranaki will help the East End Surf Life Saving Club get their inflatable rescue boats safely to the region's beaches during summer.

The club, which provides a voluntary lifeguard service at East End, water safety cover at events, and has several members in the on-call Taranaki Rescue Squad, has purchased a covered trailer to transport the club's IRBs to events, incidents and competitions.

"We were very fortunate to receive partial funding from Lottery NZ, but that left us with a shortfall in order to complete the project," said the club's powercraft officer Scott Nelson.

The trailer prevents wear and tear on the IRBs during transport and makes it easier to deploy around the region, he said.

The trailer was used for the first time by volunteer lifeguards honing their IRB skills at the National IRB Championships in April.

Port Taranaki head of commercial Ross Dingle said the company was very happy to help out.

“Port Taranaki operates in the marine environment and we like to support organisations and community groups that have a connection to the water, particularly with a focus on water safety,” he said.