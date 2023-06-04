Three suspicious car fires in Taranaki overnight spark police inquiries

Firefighters have extinguished three suspicious fires from the rural areas of Taranaki overnight. (File photo)

Three suspicious car fires within half and hour and 12 kilometres of each other have police asking questions.

Firefighters were called to the first blazes on Upland Rd on Tarurutangi just after 2am on Sunday morning after receiving reports of a car on fire.

When they arrived the found two cars ablaze, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Shannon Lucas said.

Firefighters deemed the fires suspicious, and soon after they extinguished the blaze, crews were called to another car fire just 12 kilometres away on Waitara Rd at 2.37am.

The fire was extinguished and police were alerted to the fires, Lucas said.

A police spokesperson said the fires were located in a car park which appeared to be at the Tarurutangi Hall, and the second was near a walkway which appeared to be the Pukerangiora Pā Historical Reserve.

“Inquiries will be undertaken into the circumstances for the fires,” they said.