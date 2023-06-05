Phil Quinney recognised for broadcasting service

Phil Quinney, who moved to New Plymouth in 1987, has been the voice of Taranaki sport for decades.

COMMUNITY SPORT: Taranaki sports broadcaster Phil Quinney admits he was a “tad embarrassed” when his name was called out at the New Zealand Radio Awards last week.

Quinney’s near 40-year career in the industry was recognised when he received a service to broadcasting award at the event in Auckland.

“I got a call from my boss in Auckland asking if I was coming,” he said. “I don’t usually get that and didn’t think too much of it. But I was surprised, I didn’t expect it.”

Originally from Christchurch, Quinney completed a four-week radio training course in Wellington after two auditions in 1984.

He started at local stations in Timaru and Oamaru before being sent to New Plymouth in 1987.

He quickly became the host of Radio Taranaki’s breakfast show, now known as The Hits, with Heemi Hill.

“I thought I’d be here for 12 months; in those days you moved around a lot.”

After hosting the show during the early 1990s, he turned his hand to news.

In a ground-breaking feature at the time, he read local headlines during ad breaks on the Paul Holmes breakfast on Newstalk ZB, which followed Quinney hosting local talkback until midday.

“We were the guinea pigs in Taranaki for local inserts,” he said.

Local news lasted until the mid-2000s when the focus shifted to Auckland-based programming.

At the time, Quinney was starting his involvement on council, where he spent 12 years as a New Plymouth District councillor until 2013.

It was in sports commentary that Quinney found his niche.

Now Taranaki’s leading radio commentator for local rugby matches, his first taste was in basketball when he provided court side comments in Timaru, led by Larry Williams.

“When I came up here, we had discussions about covering the basketball. Jeff Cleaver and I started commentaries at the Y [YMCA] in the late 1980s. We did that for a number of years, then they moved up to the stadium. It was popular, people were queueing out the door.”

Cricket commentaries then started in the late 1980s during the sports round-up programme. He held onto that role until Covid saw the closure of Radio Sport and the company subsequently lost the broadcast rights.

After covering club rugby, Quinney’s first domestic match was on Anzac Day 1990 when Taranaki hosted Whanganui in an annual fixture.

He called three matches during the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Plymouth but said the Taranaki games were the special ones.

“That semi-final win in extra time against Auckland [in 2014] was probably one of the loudest experiences I’ve ever had in a game of rugby and the most exciting games I’ve commented on. We went onto win it in the next week.”

High up on the list for Quinney was the fortnight after Taranaki won the Ranfurly Shield in 1996 and Central District’s one-day cricket title at Pukekura Park in 2012.

While he admits the station had to fight for his local Saturday morning sports show on Newstalk ZB, he believes it serves an important part in the community to give sport the coverage it deserves.

Quinney hopes to continue his contribution to the industry for a while longer yet.

