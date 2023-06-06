'Please explain' letter sent to power company following discovery of dead eels at Pātea

The owners of the hydroelectric scheme on the Patea River have been asked to explain whether eels are being injured while migrating through the facility. (File photo)

An electricity generating company has been asked to explain how eels ended up dead at the bottom of its hydro scheme on the Pātea River.

In April, a number of dead eels were discovered on the beach near the Pātea River mouth at South Taranaki.

Following a complaint about the dead eels the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) investigated and located more dead eels below the Manawa Energy Limited hydroelectric power scheme at Lake Rotorangi.

In a list of “non-compliant incidents for the period 30 Mar 2023 to 09 May 2023” to be considered by the council’s operations and regulatory committee on Tuesday, it states the injuries visible on the eels indicated they were being injured during their migration through the hydro scheme.

The hydro station is fed by water from Lake Rotorangi, which then feeds into the Pātea River.

The company has been asked to provide a letter of explanation as the resource consent for the scheme requires them to facilitate the non-lethal downstream passage of adult eels from upstream of the Pātea Dam to below the tailrace.

Sandra Robinson/Supplied Dozens of dead eels washed up on Pātea Beach in April.

It stated that enforcement action was being considered.

On the Manawa Energy website it describes the earth dam as the fourth highest in New Zealand at 82m.

It says the structure includes an eel bypass for downstream migration and that spillway gate operations are timed to help with downstream eel migration during the migration season.

In April, the TRC said it had taken water samples of the river following the deaths. The investigation’s findings would appear to have ruled out poisoning as a cause of death.

In 2021, Silver Fern Farms was fined $337,500 for an ammonia spill that killed thousands of eels and other fish in the Tawhiti Stream.

Environment Court Judge Brian Dwyer described the incident as one of the worst incidents of its type in New Zealand history.