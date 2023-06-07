Love Your Local: The teacher who bought a small town butchery

Keeping a long-standing butchery business in Pātea open are butcher Mark Parata, apprentice butcher Jack Tamakehu and owner Ingrid Frengley-Vaipuna.

After a lifetime of teaching, Ingrid Frengley-Vaipuna is now learning about the art of butchery and bacon-making alongside a former student.

Two years ago Frengley-Vaipuna and her husband Paul Vaipuna bought the Pātea Butchery, which opened in 1889, to keep the business open in their small South Taranaki community.

Former owner Grant Hurley was keen to retire after 32 years of butchery alongside being part of the town’s volunteer fire brigade and its fire chief for a dozen years.

The business has been known for years for its old style and dry cured bacon, which has always attracted those in the know passing through the town, as well as locals.

“Fans of our bacon describe it as real bacon - thick, perfectly salty, crispy without sticking to the pan,” Frengley-Vaipuna said.

She’s aiming to beef up demand for their meat and Flying Pig bacon through online orders, and has high hopes of glory in the Retail Meat NZ’s bacon competition, which will be judged next week.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Apprentice butcher Jack Tamakehu has already learned the art of sausage making.

The couple took over the business on a wet and windy day in June 2021.

“A horrible day and we were full of enthusiasm,” Frengley-Vaipuna said.

Two years on and that enthusiasm remains, whether it’s getting to grips with the administrative side of the job, or the marketing, and making sure the website is firing with online orders.

For Ingrid, the business was a chance for a total career change after a lifetime in education.

Trained as a teacher in Perth, she has also taught in Tonga (where she and Paul met and married) and Taranaki, where she was head of English at Hāwera High School and then deputy principal at Pātea Area School.

“I’m still involved in education, one day a week at Te Paepae o Aotea in an advisory role. But I decided if I didn’t do something different now, I never would,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Owner Ingrid Frengley-Vaipuna has big dreams for the business, which is 125 years old this year.

Her husband is engineering manager at Taranaki Byproducts, a job he enjoys, she said.

The couple have four adult children and a whāngai daughter.

“They’ve all gone through phases of being vegetarian and vegan. I call them ethical eaters,” she laughs.

“I’ve been quite carnivorous lately – I must be the quality control.”

The couple, who live on a lifestyle property, have always raised their own meat animals.

“We got used to eating really good quality meat and I refuse, even though it’s costing us, to use anything except New Zealand meat in the butchery.

“We’re trying to hit these sustainable niches, future-proof the business by offering the best ethical choices.”

Her chief executive “office” is a modest space the size of a large wardrobe. There’s a row of white gumboots next to her office chair and the rolltop desk used by Hurley.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Butcher Mark Parata enjoys doing home kill for clients as well as running the retail shop.

Butcher Mark Parata manages the shop and home kill sections, assisted by newly-minted apprentice Jack Tamakehu, one of Frengley-Vaipuna’s former students, who listed “I like steak” along with his other skills, on his job application letter.

Jack has already mastered sausage-making, which is his favourite part of the job, he said.

“I don’t think I could ever be a vegetarian or vegan, I like meat too much.”

Frengley-Vaipuna is getting to know about the art of butchery from the apprentice’s assignments.

“I get to look at what he’s learning, and I’ve learned so much too," she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Frengley-Vaipuna is loving life as a butchery owner.

She’s also dreaming of renovating the cafe space next door, and of hosting “pig occasions” with an ethically-farmed Berkshire pig on a spit in the courtyard behind the shop.

“I have big dreams,” she said.

