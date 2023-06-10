How to use a small room to squeeze life into election

A small room helped National leader Christopher Luxon reach a full house, twice over, when he visited New Plymouth on Friday last week.

OPINION: An interesting thing to note about the Chris Luxon double-up appearance in New Plymouth was his endurance – it was astonishing.

He went from a mid-morning snack to afternoon tea with no other sustenance than water, mostly filling those hours with a continuous public performance.

His age of nearly 53 is somewhat belied by appearance, but he is not behaving with the typical souciance of a middle-aged man. He personifies stamina: he was in Whanganui the day before and headed to Gore the day after his call into Taranaki.

His party organisation here seemed to screw up by hiring a 100-seat room for what may in the end have been a 500-strong crowd (assuming some gave up and went home). But he showed no signs of lost stride to the 400 who attended two sessions totalling two hours on stage.

He gave more or less the same half-hour speech twice, without notes, without stumbling over complexities – there were plenty – and maintaining sufficient confidence to reassure his aged audience he isn’t the uncertain novice who appears on telly.

He used a simple device to soften the grim expressions of the pensioner crowds he faced – opening banter about the length of their association with Taranaki.

His second questioner’s remark about being unsure after 52 years if she was accepted here as yet became a standard opening for many.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Luxon was in town to give his party, and New Plymouth candidate David MacLeod a plug.

As you’d expect, what followed those self-introductory gambits varied. Some took the opportunity to lecture Luxon on some grievance or other, with two or three questions hidden in the verbosity.

He was expert at politely interrupting and summarising the questions back to the crowd, a necessity given not all the microphones worked. And he rode through traps as though they weren’t there.

For example, his religious beliefs were raised when a man asked if he would bring the Lord’s Prayer back to parliamentary sittings. Amid scattered laughter, Luxon said he didn’t think that was his biggest priority.

“I’m focused on the big issues,” he said. “I don’t mean to be flippant about it, either. I may be a Christian, but my job is to represent people of all faiths, or no faith. I’m here to represent everybody. So I have to tell you it’s not something I’ve thought about and it’s not a priority for me.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Journalist Jim Tucker in his New Plymouth writing shed.

I’m sure I’m not the only one wondering why such a small venue was booked for what anyone taking a modicum of interest in the coming election knew would be one of the major local events.

I overheard someone say that other, bigger rooms at the Plymouth Hotel were already booked. That was certainly the case with a room next door.

Midway through one of Luxon’s presentations he was drowned out when somebody started playing a piano and people began to sing. A Nat lackey rushed out to tell them to hush it. They did…with much laughter.

Did this unfortunate – but newsworthy - set of circumstances arise because the National Party lacks confidence? The worst public image you can project is a half-empty venue. Note how rugby confines dwindling crowds to the stadium half visible to TV cameras.

There were no such problems back in the days when people like Rob Muldoon appeared in what was New Plymouth’s Opera House (TSB Showplace). A thousand people roared and railed at every utterance.

Although I do recall my first election meeting in 1966 was an attendance disaster. As a Taranaki Herald cadet reporter, I was the only outsider to turn up to some poor candidate’s launch.

About 10 minutes into his speech, I got up from the press table to leave. “You can’t go yet,” he pleaded. “I haven’t got to the best bit.” I can and I will, I informed him. You’ve been allotted seven inches and I’ve already got enough. Bye now.

Such were the days. Not only was there no room for the crowd at the Luxon event, neither did anyone think to accommodate those from the media and our gear.

The reporter from RadioNZ had to sit on the floor, as did the Taranaki Daily News photographer with all her lenses.

The TDN reporter, Newsroom’s political editor and I were jammed into a front corner without seating and shoved around by Nat functionaries trying to ensure their masters’ smooth functioning.

Some advice: book a decent-sized venue for Nats deputy leader Nicola Willis if she comes to Taranaki. Labour, too, for PM Chris Hipkins. There’s an election on, eh.

