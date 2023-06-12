What it feels like to be singled out because of your race

Sandie Hura wants people to understand the negative impact racial profiling can have on those it singles out.

The smile Sandie Hura wears on his face when he’s in a shop is not to show people he’s happy but to convince them he’s a reasonable man who’s not going to steal.

“Do I look like I’m a thief or a casual person? I have to constantly think about what I am wearing,” he said.

The New Plymouth man said he is routinely targetted for surveillance in shops because he is Māori and he wants people to understand the damage this can cause individuals.

It makes him extremely anxious when out in public. He’s constantly thinking about how he’s acting, what he’s picking up, whether he’s looking grumpy or not.

He finds retail assistants are often zealously helpful, shelves need tidying wherever he is shopping and store detectives often approach him to search his bags.

As long as people are respectful he’s been able to come to terms with it and carry on without complaint, even though it’s often exasperating and undermines his confidence.

But he says a recent incident at a pharmacy in New Plymouth and the manner in which a staff member asked to search a small paper bag he was carrying pushed him to go public.

He showed the staff member what was in the bag and left the store furious, later coming back with his partner to complain.

Despite an explanation from the owner that shoplifting was a significant issue and they were checking everyone, Hura said his partner counted more than 10 customers who had not had their bags searched in the time they were there.

When he got home he posted a Google review complaint about the incident, alleging he had been racially profiled.

“JUST BECAUSE IM A MALE MAORI DOES NOT MEAN I STEAL!!!,” he wrote.

“A lot of people don’t want to talk about it” he said last week.

“But I’m not afraid to talk about it and this is about everyone. It’s going to continue happening and continue happening”

Accusations and instances of racial profiling in New Zealand are not uncommon.

Last year New Plymouth District councillor Te Waka McLeod said she had been racially profiled at the city’s Spotlight store.

In 2018 film director and actor Taika Waititi famously described New Zealand as “racist as f..k”.

"I remember getting a job at a dairy and they would never give me a job at the till, I was always at the back washing vegetables,” he said.

The owner of the pharmacy refuted the incident amounted to racial profiling and said it was simply a misunderstanding, even inviting Hura back so staff could apologise for hurting his feelings.

Hura is not keen to take up the offer. He said he had been to the pharmacy a number of times without incident but the recent exchange had left him feeling “so small and disgusted”.

It had even made him reconsider plans around starting a lawn mowing business, as he feared customers would not trust him because of his ethnicity.

“Maybe I have to hire a pākehā to talk on the phone, meet people, do that side of the business.”

Hura’s friends and family had encouraged him to speak out about his experiences as a Māori man because they have experienced the same prejudice.

In a written response to questions around racial profiling, a spokesperson from Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission said everyone had the right to be treated fairly, with respect and without racial discrimination.

”In this light, racial profiling is unacceptable. We are all human and we all deserve to be treated with dignity.

“Verbal and physical abuse can hurt people but other subtle mistreatment or discrimination can also cause emotional and mental trauma.”

Figures from the 2018 Census show Taranaki people overwhelmingly identify as belonging to two main ethnic groups.

Of a population of 117,561, there were 19.8% who identified as belonging to Māori as an ethnic group, while 84.8% identified as belonging to the European ethnic group.

The two next biggest groups were Asian at 4.5%, and Pacific peoples at 2.1%.

People were able to identify as belonging to more than one group.