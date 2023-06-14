Much ado about Waitara community orchard's budget-blowing path extension

Waitara community board member Trevor Dodunski has called on his council to pay for work done at the Barclay Park orchard and says he’ll finish off the rest himself.

A scheme to improve access to a public orchard in Waitara has blown its budget, sucked in New Plymouth’s mayor, left a contractor $12,500 out of pocket and potentially forever changed the way community boards fund projects.

Last June the Waitara Community Board allocated $25,000 of their discretionary fund to build a 92m concrete path through part of Barclay Park community orchard.

The money was also to be used for a picnic table and improved signage at the popular community orchard that features hundreds of trees growing citrus, plums, apples, pears, feijoas, mountain paw paws and macadamia.

One year on the orchard did not have a picnic table or new signage, and instead of 91m of concrete path, there was 242m of boxed path ready for concrete but no money left to pay for that concrete.

READ MORE:

* More restrictions on freedom camping approved by councillors in New Plymouth

* Safety concerns raised regarding behaviour on Waitara walkway

* Waitara schoolchildren prove to be emerging eco-warriors



Orchard volunteer and community board member Trevor Dodunski said he had been blamed for the overspend by “telling” the contractor to run the path 242m from Strange St through to Stafford St, a significant increase in the scope of the original project.

Confronted about this at New Plymouth District Council last week, in a meeting that Dodunski said involved mayor Neil Holdom, the Waitara man lost his temper and denied he had done any such thing.

“I wouldn’t tell the contractor anything. S..t no,” he said. “I’ve got a head injury for God’s sake.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The orchard includes hundreds of trees and is well-used by the community.

Dodunski alleged the contractor would have done the out-of-scope work at the behest of the council, which the council denied.

So far the contractor had been paid for the gravel and boxing of the 92m of path included in the project, but not the 150m of path that was identified as a future extension, but not included in the original scope.

With no one owning up to giving the green light to the extended path, Dodunski said the contractor had been left $12,500 out of pocket.

He fears that because he wasn’t being paid, the contractor will remove the boxing and gravel and the community orchard will go backwards.

The contractor could not be contacted and did not respond to a request to discuss the case.

For their part a New Plymouth District Council spokesperson said the council does not require contracts for work up to $25,000.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Dodunski says if the council pays the contractor for the 242m of path prepared for concrete, he will find the money to finish the project off.

However, it did not have any sort of agreement in place before the work was started, and only agreed to pay the contractor $12,500 once they had inspected what had already been done.

As the proposal was for a 92m concrete path, they won’t release the other $12,500 until the concrete for that section of path had been poured.

Dodunski said the contractor would not necessarily be willing to do that as they have already done $25,000 of work and only been paid for half.

“I’m calling on the council to release that money, and I’ll sort out the concrete,” Dodunski said.

Waitara Community Board chairman Jonathan Marshall said the situation was confusing and not likely to occur again in the future.

He did not know if the orchard incident was the catalyst, but projects funded by community boards in future would likely need to include the cost of a council project manager.

Marshall said in discussions with council officers, they had indicated the cost of these managers could conceivably be as high as 30 per cent of the total cost of the community project.

He said it was regrettable that some projects would ultimately cost more because of it, but he accepted the need for it.

“We are dealing with public money, not council money, not community board money. And public money must be spent appropriately, or it’s misappropriation.”