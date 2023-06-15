The Taranaki woman who's knitted woollies for more than 100 babies

Elsie Morgan has been a knitter all her life and also enjoys pottery and other crafts.

More than 100 babies in Taranaki have been kept cosy in warm, woolly works of art created by one New Plymouth grandmother.

In the past three or four years, lifelong knitter Elsie Morgan has created more than 100 outfits in pure wool that she makes just to give away.

She got started after entering a knitting competition at her Woman’s Institute branch, making items that were later donated to Pregnancy Help, which provides information and advice through pregnancy and free clothing and equipment for babies and young children throughout Taranaki.

“I’m so grateful at my age that I can do something that people like, and I enjoy it,” she said.

Each set has a little beanie, cardigan and bootees. She uses the same patterns for each garment, but makes every one unique, with pictures of animals on each cardigan and a little matching knitted toy.

She doesn’t know where they end up, apart from a few where she has been sent a photo of a baby snug in one of her creations.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Each baby gets a woollen hat, cardigan, booties and a matching toy.

Most of the knitting happens in the evenings, in front of the TV, unless her tabby cat Bluey decides to sit on her lap and grab the needles

“Sometimes he wants my attention instead, then it's all over,” she said.

But cat-interruptions aside, the sets don't take very long.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Morgan in her favourite knitting chair with the latest cardigan she is knitting.

Each one is packaged up in cellophane with a tag that says “knitted for you with love” and some advice on gentle washing.

Pregnancy Help Taranaki branch manager Corinne Coombe said families loved choosing an outfit for their baby from Morgan’s colourful creations.

“Hitting over 100 sets itself is worth celebrating, but she has come up with over 100 different designs.

“The fact each set is unique, that means so much to families, it’s something especially for them, not secondhand, it’s theirs, made just for them to treasure.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Morgan has a folder of photos of the knitted outfits she has made.

There are 50 knitters around Taranaki who provide woollen items including beanies, booties, singlets and blankets.

“They have this skill they can use, they like that their skills are valued and appreciated,” she said.

Morgan and her late husband, Vic, moved to New Plymouth 15 years ago from their farm at Rowan, near Stratford, where they raised three children. Morgan worked for many years as a kindergarten teacher.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff This outfit has a little kiwi toy with it.

She is also a keen potter, helps with reading to school children and compiles the New Plymouth Pakeke Lions Club’s regular bulletins.

On May 27, she received a Volunteer Recognition Award for her work by Volunteering New Plymouth in its annual awards, presented by New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.