Our beloved Sam and Joe by other monikers

Jim Tucker is a writer and journalist based in New Plymouth.

OPINION: I've just read two memoirs written by a couple of highly valued Kiwis who were not born here and who have spent significant time offshore.

That makes not a jot of difference to Sam Neill and Joe Bennett in terms of their love of adopted country.

But it contributes much to the fascinating lives they've led and, I suspect, the high quality of their senses of humour and self-deprecation.

These guys take the piss out of themselves so consistently and skilfully you laugh out loud.

Oddly, neither man goes by the first name their parents bestowed on them.

Born in Sussex in 1957, Joe was christened Julian, a name he hated because it sounded like Enid Blyton's Famous Five.

He got Joe by accident, described as follows in his chapter about going off to Cambridge University.

"(Julian) was nice and white and middle class and earnest. It seemed to embody all the qualities I liked least about myself. If ever there was a time to change my name, it was now.

"I resolved to become Jack. The name was strong, simple and brave. But somehow, when it came to introducing myself, I couldn't do it. It felt deceitful.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Columnist Joe Bennett was christened Julian. A resident of Lyttleton, he was born in Sussex.

"Then fate stepped in in the form of a bewitchingly beautiful medical student from Belfast, who shook my hand at some introductory function and said, 'You're Joe, aren't you?'

"Mute with momentary adoration I nodded and became Joe. Oddly enough, it made no difference. Once a Julian."

A decade before Joe, Sam was born and named Nigel in Northern Ireland. About 11 years later at school in Christchurch, he befriended another Nigel (Nutt).

"It's not a great name, Nigel. So we changed our names. We liked Westerns and in Westerns people are called things like Sam. So I became Sam and he became Bill. We never looked back…you can NOT have a career in movies and be called Nigel Neill."

Both are dry as an Aussie outback water course at the height of summer, which is another coincidence. Both had/have a fascination with our brash neighbour.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Journalist Jim Tucker in his New Plymouth writing shed.

Sam still has it, probably because Oz was good to him when it came to his becoming one of the world's best-known movie actors.

For Joe, Australia was a vague draw away from being a reluctant English teacher in, well, England.

He got to the big red island-continent via the tininess of New Zealand but found it unconquerable and not as alluring as he'd long imagined. He quickly returned to Christchurch and stayed; so far for 30 years.

Perhaps surprisingly, both tell stories about lives most of us can imagine. Like Joe's on the Jevington Cricket Club.

"A gate just along from the pub gave access to a cricket field so steeply sloping that no one had ever been known to hit a six up the hill. The field was rented for a shilling a year from the double-barrelled local landowner, a man of wealth and mystery who was never seen.

"…At the foot of the field stood two wooden sheds painted white. One was the changing shed. It smelt of cobwebs and wood rot and leather and men. There was a piano in there with several keys still working.

"… it was in (the other) shed that the wives and girlfriends, with varying degrees of willingness, prepared and served the afternoon tea. For sixpence you got two sandwiches, a slice of home-made cake and a cup of tea, poured from a vast and dented pot.

"…The men's lavatory was the hedge; the women's a ditch beyond the hedge.

"…The roller stood in the long grass. It was two huge, conjoined cylinders of metal, warmed by the sun, five foot tall and brown as the soil. It was fronted with shafts to which a horse could be harnessed but I only ever saw men shift it…"

Sam writes of needing to learn self-defence after a car park incident in Australia. He sought help from a pub doorman, who told him about how he confronted a bikie gang by grabbing the leader, holding him in a headlock and pulling his eye out on its stalk.

"With the bikie screaming in the headlock, and the eyeball between his fingers, he looked up, and told them all to fuck off. And laughed! It was the laugh that did it. They were dealing with a psycho. He dropped the man to the floor, and his mates picked him up and departed."

Vivid stuff. You can see it.

