Winning the war on predators on Taranaki Maunga

A map showing the “sea” of traps deployed around the mountain in the Taranaki Regional Council's self-help programme.

Taranaki Maunga stands like an island in a sea of red dots on a map showing all the traps in the Taranaki Regional Council's pest management programme on the ring plain.

A similar network is growing inside the national park boundary as hundreds of people and various organisations work collaboratively on what seemed like an audacious goal five years ago – to make the mountain predator-free.

The rest of the region will follow, and there is work going on throughout the region, but it’s Taranaki Maunga where the dream is becoming real.

This is war, and every weapon possible is being thrown at it on two fronts, inside the national park’s 34,000ha, and the 240,000ha of land in the ring plain.

The enemies are the introduced predators that decimate native wildlife.

To rebuild populations of kiwi, whio and other taonga, the predators have to go.

The good guys are backyard trappers, farmers, conservation enthusiasts and an array of professional groups, hapu and iwi, and schools, along with the Taranaki Regional Council and the Department of Conservation.

The Kaitake range, in the western portion of Te Papakura o Taranaki, is the first front.

Possums have almost been wiped out across a swathe of private and conservation land by a collaboration between the Taranaki Regional Council’s Towards Predator Free Taranaki, the Kaitake Ranges Conservation Trust and Taranaki Mounga Project.

TRC/Stuff Taranaki Regional Council environmental services manager Steve Ellis says the community has been galvanised by the predator free project.

It’s been 24 months since a possum was caught on farmland inside the Kaitake project area, Taranaki Regional Council environment services manager Steve Ellis says.

“We can say there are no resident possums in the farmland between the two rivers, although there is one or two in the ranges,” he says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Work to rid the forests of Taranaki of introduced predators is exceeding expectations.

Specially trained dogs are being used to find the last few, and a fearsome network of traps and cameras on the border ensures any that stray into the area will be quickly dispatched.

“We’re picking up their scat, DNA testing it to identify individuals, it’s almost to the point of giving them names,” Ellis says.

Towards Predator-Free Taranaki was a New Zealand-first in 2018 when it set out to eradicate possums and mustelids from a 4500 hectare area including 2300 hectares of the Kaitake Range, 2000 hectares of Kaitake farmland and Oākura town.

In early 2023 the project was expanded by a further 5000ha, moving the western boundary from the Timaru Stream to the Hangatahua River. This was made possible by additional funding from Predator Free 2050, the government’s nationwide project.

An aerial 1080 operation between June 27 and August 27 will see toxic baits distributed over 34,000ha of the national park to kill rats, stoats and possums in their home ranges, all at the same time.

This is the best method available over large areas and rough terrain, and the trapping work cleans up the survivors, Ellis says.

The trapping work done on farmland around the mountain over 30 years by the Taranaki Regional Council’s self-help pest management programme for landowners creates a “moat” of trap networks.

There are 1800 properties covered by the rural programme, with 13,500 traps deployed, and around 4500 traps deployed in the urban programme.

It was set up to keep possum numbers down in case bovine Tb got into the population, Ellis says, and mustelids were later added to the programme.

“That history of 33 years has been gold for us, all that time farmers have been thinking about pest control. We have been helping them, cajoling them, sometimes making them do it, for three decades.

“Largely we’ve had a positive response, and we couldn't do it without them.”

The Government money that came through Predator Free 2050 really ramped up efforts, funding a bunch of jobs and work, but more than that, the name seemed to galvanise the community into action.

“People just seemed to get it,” he says. “The banner of predator free got people energised. It’s simple, they understand it, and they’re ready to give it a crack.

“I don’t think predator-free could be turned off now, with the community buy-in, we couldn't stop it (if we wanted too) now, it's that ingrained.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Sean Zieltjes from Taranaki Mounga Project is buoyed by community support for the eradication of predators from Taranaki Maunga. (File photo).

Progress has so far exceeded expectations, Taranaki Mounga Project co-director Sean Zieltjes says.

“The degree of community response and input and how it has been sustained this whole time and keeps growing, that wasn’t anticipated at the beginning, and it’s been really humbling how it has evolved.”

Technology is another ally, with traps that send an alert if they are triggered, new lures, traps that can reset themselves after a kill, wide use of cameras and research projects that use radio transmitter collars to track predators, even drone surveillance.

Against expectations there has been a doubling of whio numbers on the maunga, and kiwi numbers are going up every year, with new releases and birds breeding in the wild.

Goats were eradicated off the maunga in 2022 after a 100-year-long battle.

Grey petrels are coming back to nest in the Oakura area, and there have been multiple reports of kiwi moving out into edges of bush and farmland.

But there have also been setbacks, including when a ferret killed three monitored kiwi in the Kaitake Ranges in August 2022.

Zieltjes says he is heartened by the successes, but realistic about the work ahead.

“We still have a mountain to climb.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tāne Houston, right, of Haumanuhia Te Hononga Taiao with his team Whitikau Rio, left, Levi Christie, Jarvis Edwards and Steven Saunders, is confident the mountain can be cleared of predators. (File photo).

One man who is confident the goal will be achieved is Tāne Houston, pouatawhai/lead ranger of Haumanuhia Te Hononga Taiao, a collaboration between Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust, the Department of Conservation and the Taranaki Mounga Project.

“We know the success we have had on offshore islands – we can mimic that on land, it’s about closing the maunga [to them], so predators have no safe place to go, once they have no safe place to go we can start eliminating them, and protecting the biodiversity,” he says.

He and his team have set up a network of 1100 traps on the Stratford flank of the mountain over the past two years.

Community enthusiasm is following the trapping network, with Houston receiving 60 enquiries from people keen to volunteer their help to the new trap lines, following a recent story in the Taranaki Daily News.

Supplied Possum numbers have been reduced to a handful on Kaitake Ranges. (File photo)

Only a quarter of the maunga is still to be trapped, and talks have begun between Taranaki iwi and DOC about how this will be done, he says.

Houston always believed it was possible to rid the mountain of predators, especially as it was surrounded by farmland, allowing it to be isolated and treated like an island.

“On one side that is unfortunate because the bush only exists on the mountain, there is no large area coming off the mountain, but because of that onshore island effect, I always had an inkling it could be very possible.”

“We look at the results on Kaitake, they’re doing it, that’s evidence it can be done.

“The mountain connects us, it's something we all share, regardless of the opinions or lifestyles we have, the mountain is the one thing we share.”

Inspiring the next generation to carry on the good work is Tāne Manukonga, who works on conservation projects with students, teachers and families from 14 schools from Opunake to Stratford.

Taranaki Mounga Project/Stuff Tane Manukonga with students from Oakura School sing a waiata during akiwi release.

Manukonga is kaiwhakahaere ā Rohe for Te Ara Taiao, a collaboration between local hapū, the Department of Conservation, Sustainable Taranaki, and others.

Students from Ōmata, Ōākura and Coastal Taranaki Schools take part in kiwi monitoring, other conservation projects and also learn about Māori culture, actively supported by Nga Mahanga a Tairi, Taranaki Kiwi Trust, the Kaitake Ranges Conservation Trust, TRC and others.

Manukonga says his hope was for the students to be supported through their education and into environmental jobs in the future.

“That was the way of our kaumatua, to connect our people to the maunga, to know and understand, so they know how to act into the future.”

“It’s that intergenerational aspect, plus we do heaps of cool stuff. I wasn’t just going to have them helping to release kiwi, they also learn to monitor them and advocate for them.”