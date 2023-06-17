Life story: Rob Tucker and a career launched by a man in a bath

Rob Tucker with his great mate, Kodak the Jack Russell in 2013. The irrepressible Taranaki photographer died on Wednesday.

The front page lead photo slot looked big and empty and challenging, and the way he eventually filled it played a part in Rob Tucker's eventual development into one of New Zealand's leading press photographers.

His picture showed a man having a bath.

He was a famous man, a doctor who had fronted medical conventions with his controversial views. Dr Erich Geiringer had come to Taranaki for a speaking gig and the Taranaki Herald's best reporter was despatched to interview him in his hotel.

It would be front page lead story, but the paper's senior photographers were otherwise busy, so getting a suitable image was required of Rob the cadet.

The pub was the Imperial, across the road from the paper's office on Currie St in New Plymouth.

Rob was back in five minutes: “I can't get a photo,” he said to front page subeditor Bill Jamieson. “He's in the bath.”

“Now listen to me, laddie,” said Bill, who'd been a major in the army and still spoke like one. “You get back there this instant and take a picture of him IN the bloody bath.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff With his grandchildren Clarence Faherty and Vera Faherty when he was named TDN person of the year for 2022.

Geiringer agreed. It became one of the most arresting photographs of Rob's long career, which ended this week with his death from cancer.

The lesson learned stayed with him for the next 57 years: always get the picture. And he pretty much always did. He leaves an extraordinary collection of images from a career that spanned the world.

He was born in New Plymouth in 1948 to Jack and Cath Tucker, who had come here from Warkworth in Northland the year before to take over the Farmer's Bakery in Mangorei Rd, one of the city's 13 bakeries.

Rob and I went to Fitzroy School, Highlands Intermediate and finally New Plymouth Boys' High School, where he thrived as a rugby player, until a terrible accident.

He tripped on the steps at our back door and fell through the glass, severing the tendons in both wrists and hands. He was helpless in plaster casts for months.

No more rugby, and doubt about acquiring a trade involving manual dexterity. But he had another inherent skill he was yet to discover in himself – the ability to see with a precision that quickly measured the shapes and angles of everyday life … and made him an uncannily good driver.

Our father was a movie maker who drove us crazy on car trips by demanding we stand under road signs so he could capture scenery and have his films instantly captioned.

Trevor Read/Stuff In 2009, Tucker was stationed at Lake Mangamahoe to photograph Taranaki Maunga for 12 hours for the producers of The Last Samurai, a production he helped lure to Taranaki.

Rob was more interested in the scenery itself and his father's ability to record the fluctuations of light and people that constantly changed it. Yeah. Photography might be worth a go.

Jack and Cath had just sold the business, so from the early 1960s what seemed a big collection of corrugated iron, fibrolite and concrete buildings was sitting empty at 65b Mangorie Rd.

He offered to build us a darkroom in what was once the staffroom. He bought us decent Pentax 35 millimetre, single-reflex, still cameras and away we went.

Rob was attracted to surfing, not to ride waves but to snap a new generation of mainly male youths who'd turned up back at school after the Xmas holidays in 1963 with hair dyed blond in a streak down the middle and speaking a new language.

Rob captured many black and white shots of this new sport, perhaps one of the first in the country to cotton on to the possibilities of bright sunlight playing on and through surf breaks that were suddenly crowded by people doing endless tricks on boards.

He cut an equally glamorous figure as the surfer, with his big lenses and a hot Mini with wides. His smile was infectious. And his photos grew in sophistication.

Supplied Both Jim and Rob worked in media, Jim as a journalist, and Rob as a photojournalist.

No colour, then. You had to make the content count. Later, when he moved up north to the Auckland Star in 1968 he was given the most challenging black and white job of all – food.

Once a week he had to take the rickety old lift at the back of the Star building in Fort St up to the ninth floor and report to the country's most famous cook, Tui Flower. Picture Anne Hegerty of The Chase, only sterner.

By now, though, Rob's equal measures of charm and ambition to grow his trade meant he not only learned to light the dishes to great effect but got to take the meals home to his rowdy flat of lads afterwards. It was their only decent feed of the week.

He became a master of sports photography through having to shoot fast to impossible deadlines on the Star's Saturday evening tabloid, the 8 O'Clock.

He and the other dozen photographers held competitions to see who could most quickly get a shot or six of the first lineout in the main club rugby game at Eden Park, rush back to the Star darkrooms, whip the film through a process involving dangerous chemicals and an open flame and produce a sharp pic. We're talking minutes.

He left for England and worked on a suburban paper in London, running rings around the Poms who had long lunch hours involving the local pub.

He covered the 1972 All Black tour through Britain, causing great excitement back home when Mum and Dad and I watched the TV coverage and there was Rob crouched on the sideline at Twickenham and waving to us.

He was there with the incomparable Peter Bush, and later they got their shots when prop Keith Murdoch was booted off towards home for bad after-match behaviour in Cardiff, Wales.

Rob returned and joined the NZ Herald, quickly rising to the role of Illustrations Editor. About that time, 1977, I held the same post at the Auckland Star. TV2 did a breathless piece on the rival bros, showing two young men with unrecognisable heads of long hair and black beards.

He left the Herald after eight years of running its picture operations. One of his strong memories of those days was of Prime Minister Rob Muldoon visiting the editor and demanding to see his own picture file. Later, Rob found every unflattering shot of the PM and his infamous scowl had disappeared.

After the Herald stint, Rob joined some freelance colleagues in a business shooting pix for various corporations.

It was the start of a freelance career that in 1988 took him and wife Roz Burkitt and their young family – Mike, Jaclyn and Philippa - to the West Coast of the US to cover Michael Fay's tilt at the America's Cup.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tucker had a story for every photo, and sometimes more than one.

On another of the Cup campaigns, Fay flew Rob to Sydney to discover what sort of keel their Aussie rivals had designed. Helicopter surveillance failed. Every time Rob - hanging out with the chopper door removed – got close, the Aussies tacked and hid the keel.

One evening, he went with his brother-in-law to the watering hole where the Australian crew drank and, posing as a Kiwi hick, engaged the opposition's yacht engineers in banter.

Eventually, one drew the keel design on a serviette. Rob was out of there smartly and faxing it back to Fay.

He got other high profile assignments, some involving Royalty. In 1990 after the Auckland Commonwealth Games, he was asked to shoot the customary silly shirt portrait of Commonwealth leaders after the heads of government conference.

He had it all set up but there was one person missing, the Duke of Edinburgh. Eventually, he burst in suddenly, slid across the polished floor and posed on his elbow. Rob froze. The Duke was up before a shot could be fired: “Missed that one, didn't you,” he gibed.

Perhaps to make it up, Queen Elizabeth II invited Rob on board the royal yacht Britannia next day for an evening drink. She had to leave to get ready for dinner, so left with an apology. Rob saw her glass was half full, so when staff weren't looking he took a swig. Straight gin, he reckoned.

It was that mischievous approach to life that set Rob apart. When in 1999 he returned to New Plymouth to sort of retire, his enthusiasm for life and photography instead took a new path as he set about capturing his old home province in a way that delighted locals and has amassed a big collection.

Te Maunga Taranaki has probably never been preserved in so many different lights in so many colours and from so many angles.

His prescience for recording important moments was specially rewarded when he visited the Taranaki marae at Puniho and noticed a painting for a kuia on its walls. He asked – you got any photos of her? No.

He did. At age 20, he had travelled the province taking portraits of kuia with moko, keen to record such treasures. At that time, the custom was expected to disappear. It didn't.

Neither did his photos, but he never published them. He went back to Puniho to present the iwi with a framed version of their relative. He wants the others to be returned, too.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tucker’s work to raise money for Taranaki Hospice saw more than 100 of New Zealand’s top press photographs donated for an event that raised close to $150,000.

Giving to people, especially his knowledge from such a long career, was a strong feature of his later life in Taranaki.

The ultimate occasion was when he organised his old photographer mates to donate their best shots for an auction to raise money for Hospice Taranaki. It has brought in nearly $1500,000.

He spent his last days there, lovingly attended by the wonderful hospice team headed by Paul Lamb.

Rob has had his share of recognition, including the 1971 BALM Award for New Zealand's best sports photograph, a New Plymouth District Council Citizens Award in 2021 and the Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year Award in 2022.

Shortly before his death, he was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the King's Birthday honours. It will be presented posthumously to his family.

Rob leaves his wife, Bonnie Tucker, son Michael Tucker, a concert promoter in Auckland, and daughter Jaclyn Rowan, a general manager for the General Property Trust in Melbourne. Youngest daughter Philippa died in an accident in 2009.