Significant paintings donated to South Taranaki museum

Lysaght Watt Trust patron Ken Horner has arranged for two significant paintings to be gifted to the South Taranaki Museum Trust (file photo).

The Lysaght Watt Trust is gifting two significant art works to Aotea Utanganui – Museum of South Taranaki on Thursday. .

The two works are an oil painting by Christopher Perkins called Coastal Landing, thought to depict the port at Pātea, and a watercolour called Lysaght Children at Tangahoe by Olivia Spencer-Bower.

Trust patron Ken Horner said the Spencer-Bower piece depicts the Lysaght sisters at the mouth of the Tangahoe River.

”We just decided the best place for these would be in the South Taranaki museum,” he said.

The presentation ceremony will be held at the museum at 10am.

Olivia Spencer-Bower was born in England but spent her working life in New Zealand and was known as a superb watercolourist, but worked in a wide variety of media.

Perkins was one of several British artists brought to New Zealand to teach art, and worked in New Zealand between 1929 and 1934.

The Lysaght Watt Charitable Trust was established in 2008 and provides funding within the Taranaki region, in particular supporting Arts, Culture and Heritage.