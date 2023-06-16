Historic waka unearthed from Pātea River, after being hidden for 153 years

Whanau lift the waka from the riverbank near the Kuranui Pā site and lift it onto a trailer, accompanied by karakia and waiata.

A historically significant waka believed to be more than 150 years old has been unearthed in South Taranaki.

The waka, which is 8 metres long, was discovered in the Pātea River and lifted out on Wednesday by helicopter, accompanied by waiata and karakia.

Tipene O’Brien from Ngati Ruanui said it was found at the site of the Kuranui Pā, which dates it back to the late 1860s and a painful story from the iwi’s past.

“It dates back to the Pakakohe people, hence why it is so significant. It revealed itself 153 years to the day of when the pā surrendered to the armed constabulary.”

READ MORE:

* Love Your Local: The teacher who bought a small town butchery

* Patea's famous waka gets a new look from artist

* Taranaki Maori prisoners' tale is told, 150 years after they were taken to Dunedin



He said the waka was discovered last week by contractors for Trustpower walking along the riverbanks to monitor eels in the river below the dam.

“From what we have been told, it was embedded in the riverbank, and when water came down from flooding, it has been exposed,” he said.

The Pakakohe were involved in fighting over disputed land purchases in the 1860s and became entangled in Tītokowaru's War, a military conflict from June 1868 to March 1869 between the Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāruahine tribes and the New Zealand government, for which they endured harsh punishment far from home.

Zen Fem/Stuff A waka believed to be over 150 years old, connected to the people of Kuranui PÄ, was lifted out of the PÄtea River by helicopter on Wednesday.

Pakakohe chief Ngawaka Taurua was one of 74 men who were sent to jail in Dunedin, where 18 died.

“When the government soldiers went to get them, he led the people through the process and led them back. He’s held in huge regard with South Taranaki people, hopefully that story can be told,” O’Brien, who is a descendent of three men who were taken to Dunedin, said.

“It’s basically a matapihi – a window into the past. Hopefully with the waka coming out of the river and showing itself, it offers that opportunity.”

Zen Fem/Stuff The waka on the riverbank before it was lifted out by helicopter.

Conversations about the waka’s future were yet to be had, but “the hope is that it will end up in Aotea Utanganui, the South Taranaki museum”.

Pātea Historical Society president Jacq Dwyer was one of around 70 people who watched the waka being lifted from the river and guided on to a trailer by iwi members.

“It was amazing to see something that has kind of been given back, it’s been sitting under dirt for a long time, but it’s slowly worked its way out, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to get something like that back.”

Archaeologist Ivan Bruce of New Plymouth described it as a miracle find.

“It’s a hugely important find for them, Kuranui is a very important site, and it's a very sad story.

“This is not the standard fishing canoe, we have just found the hull, it would have had carvings and barge boards too.

Zen Fem/Stuff A waka believed to be over 150 years old, connected to the people of Kuranui Pa, was discovered in the Patea river and rescued on Wednesday.

It would have been made from a single piece of totara, and taken a huge amount of energy to create, he said.

The waka was being cared for by conservator Suzanne Rawson, of Heritage Preservation Field Support Solutions in New Plymouth.

“This is very significant, it has lashing holes, really intact, that tell us how it was used, how it was made ... you can see the adze marks on the hull,” she said.

The preservation process for such a large taonga was major and will take at least two or three years, she said.

“It will be kept in a tank of water, kept in the same environment as it was found, with some of the river water to keep that relationship.

“It is vulnerable, in a state of shock with the sudden oxygen, light and people ... we will let it rest and stabilise.”

The iwi together with the Ministry of Culture and Heritage would decide on what happens with it, Rawson said.