Love your Local: A dream of pizza fulfilled for chef behind New Plymouth's most famous burgers

Jonny Marinovich is known for his burgers but now he's also throwing pizzas.

Jonny Marinovich has only just stopped dreaming about pizza dough.

The science fiction loving New Plymouth chef behind the national treasure that is Gamma Ray’s burgers at Liardet St Projects, started selling his Neon Robot pizzas in February.

Even as the pizza began coming out of the ovens, his dreams were dominated for another four months by the many, many permutations of the perfect pizza dough.

“A lot of research went into it and a lot of variations. But we got there,” he says with a sense of relief of his range of neo-Neopolitan style pizzas, the dough for which spends at least 48 hours fermenting in a fridge.

READ MORE:

* Barbie shines at this year's CinemaCon

* Christchurch musician tackles abuse within relationships with new single

* Super Rugby Pacific: Brumbies hold on for 25-20 win over bumbling Blues



ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth chef Jonny Marinovich’s latest obsession is anything to do with pizza.

Keeping in theme with the science fiction vein that runs through his burger bar, the pizzas come attached with names like R2-D2, RoboCop and The Iron Giant.

Marinovich has been a chef for decades, but it’s first foray into pizza. And while the toppings are recognisable as traditional pizza options, the combinations reflect his own tastes.

There is, for instance, a pizza version of his famous Take “moo” to your Leader burger called Wall-E, and his Iron Giant is a moorish combination of in-house marinated mushrooms, silverbeet, smoked mozzeralla and truffle oil.

“Good dough, good sauce and good produce. That’s what I tried to do at Gamma Rays and I have taken that ethos through to Neon Robot.”

Helping him on that path has been business partner Charlotte Fischer and head pizza maker Caleb Leckie, who, in a happy coincidence, shares Marinovich’s love of sci-fi, wearing a Star Wars t-shirt for the photo shoot.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Caleb Leckie has been throwing pizza dough around New Plymouth for a decade.

Leckie has been in the pizza making business for 10 years and though he throws dough with the best of them he’s the first to admit he’s not yet a master.

“I’m still learning a crap load of things about pizza. It doesn’t matter that I have been in the industry a while,” he says.

The pizza bar, which also serves beer and cocktails, rounds out the offerings at the wildly successful New Plymouth project courtyard of food trucks where you can get everything from poke bowls to smoked brisket to Bahn mi, empanadas and a pork vindaloo.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Neon Pizza shares a science fiction theme with Marinovich’s Gamma Ray’s burgers.

For Marinovich the success of the project has a lot to do with timing.

With takeaways a huge part of their business, they were able to continue trading through the difficult Covid lockdowns.

It also helps the food court style operation opens for fewer hours, needs fewer staff and its “rustic” style seating is significantly cheaper than anything you might find at a traditional restaurant.

“We are super casual here and I think people appreciate it,” he says.