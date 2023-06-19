Long-awaited bush classroom opens at East Taranaki's Rotokare sanctuary

Rotokare educator Sophie Herlihy checks out the bush classroom boardwalk during a working bee in January. (File photo).

A “classroom” with massive trees for a ceiling, thick bush for walls, and an adventurous boardwalk that snakes up the side of a hill for its floor is ready for lessons at Rotokare Scenic Reserve, near Eltham.

It’s taken nearly 10 years for the bush classroom, which was envisaged by the sanctuary's late manager, Simon Collins, who died suddenly in March 2021, to become reality, so the official opening on June 11 was a joyful occasion.

“It was a pretty special moment for a lot of people. Simon would be stoked,” Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust chairperson Mike Weren said.

The ceremony was attended by volunteers, supporters and staff, with the ribbon officially cut by South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon and Rotokare educator Sophie Herlihy.

The trust’s first life member, the late Gwen Muller, was also remembered at the ceremony for her support in time and a financial bequest.

“Gwen used to come out from New Plymouth every Sunday and put on a big lunch for all the volunteers,” Weren said.

“Her daughter, son and some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were there. Her great grandaughter Indie spoke beautifully, it brought a tear to many eyes.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Hihi are among the many birds thriving inside the Rotokare sanctuary.

Rotokare is a 230-hectare bush reserve inside a predator-proof fence near Eltham, in South Taranaki, home to kiwi and a host of other native birds.

It also has the Taranaki Kohanga Kiwi at Rotokare, a partnership between the Taranaki Kiwi Trust and the Rotokare trust, to breed kiwi for releasing on Taranaki Maunga.

Weren said lessons in the classroom would begin in term 3.

Four board-and-batten-clad huts along the boardwalk have various activities, displays and interpretive signs for students of varying ages.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff One of the huts on Rotokare's new bush classroom during one of many working bees. (File photo).

“There’s a lot of interactive things in each of the huts, it’s like playing games, but they’ll be learning at the same time.

“We’ve always had a space [for lessons] in the bush, but it meant the children had to walk along the road and the bush was quite open... we always thought that if we could have something attached to the existing education centre, it would be cool,” Weren said.

The classroom was built with a lot of work by volunteers and sponsorship from Beach Energy and Betts and Bishop Landscaping and Construction.

The entire project cost about $50,000 in materials, with a similar amount given in donated labour.