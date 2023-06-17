A Taranaki singer finding her voice in the circle of life

Nothing beats the joy of getting up and performing your songs for an appreciative audience, Juliet McLean says.

Juliet McLean has gone full circle.

From childhood to now, she has moved from songwriter to songwriter, soulful singer to soulful singer, from piano to piano.

In the middle of this evolving musical journey are 20 years when she didn’t write a song.

“Sometimes someone touches a nerve and everything just shuts down.”

But 10 years have now ticked over since she followed her heart to be the musician and writer burning inside her.

McLean also chose women.

“The truth is seeing what you can’t unsee,” she says.

Now, the mother of Sam and Jake, grandmother of Nikau, is off on a four-venue Darker Nights Tour with special guest, Ben King, who has worked with Dave Dobbyn, Goldenhorse and Bic Runga.

It kicks off 8pm on Saturday at The Liquorland Courtenay Live Lounge at The Most FM in New Plymouth. Then she heads to Whanganui, Auckland and Hamilton.

McLean has recorded two new songs, which she will be performing, and is working towards a new album.

But first, let’s turn back time.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff McLean likes to look deeply into thoughts and emotions: “That inner landscape that we have is so easy to skim across the surface of and rush through.”

As a kid, she was always reading, writing stories, poems or songs.

“Walking up the hill from the Mimi River, ‘you gotta keep moving on’,” she sings, explaining how music flowed naturally, like the awa.

There was also a piano at home. “It was just a bit of furniture that made a noise.”

McLean, sister Kirsty and brother Gregor used to have piano lessons from the vet’s wife, Mrs Newson, next door.

“I really loved it … There’s a lot of solace in the piano. I think it’s such a personality, it’s acoustic, the sound comes back at you.”

Now, she is having piano lessons with Amanda Henry in New Plymouth.

Growing up, one of her first musical influences was county rock band No Licence, which her uncle was in during the late ‘70s and ‘80s.

“They would rock up and play in the Pukearuhe Hall.”

Her list of other inspirations is long, including everyone from David Bowie to Dave Dobbyn, Nina Simone to Nadia Reid, Prince to Greg Johnson, and now – Viices, which is her son Jake.

She started her soulful songwriting at age 13.

“I was trying to deal with heartache and pain. It moved from that to making sense of things. That’s still at the heart of it, but now I’m wanting to communicate with people, so it’s clearer than a diary entry,” says the 53-year-old.

Looking back, McLean remembers the first time she performed one of her songs in public.

She was in the fifth form (year 11) at Waitara High School and had just broken up with her first boyfriend, the son of the deputy principal.

“I wrote this love song, and performed at the school assembly, no doubt embarrassing my ex-boyfriend.”

Thinking about how people reacted, she says: “At that Waitara High, hearts were really open and everyone loved music. So, it wasn’t a big deal, but it was for me, I felt really exposed.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The piano was lent to McLean by Bridget Sullivan, enabling her to take up piano lessons again after 45 years.

Her ex-boyfriend never said anything, but his father asked her to perform it again and recorded her on tape.

“In a funny way it (my songwriting) hasn’t moved far away from that.”

Her story continues with a year at Auckland University, four years at Otago University majoring in Māori studies and anthropology, and primary teacher training.

She never taught at primary level but is now an itinerant high school music teacher.

At university, aged 19, McLean stopped writing songs.

“I didn’t think that what I had to say was worth anything, or worth listening to.”

While not using her inner voice, she was using her voice.

She performed kapa haka at university and, back in New Plymouth, sang jazz standards on Friday nights at the Mayfair, was in operatic shows, and sang with both the Ars Nova and St Mary’s choirs.

It was an overseas trip that changed everything.

“I do think it was going away with Mum and Kirsty to Paris … just being exposed to a bigger world and to art and life and passion.”

Back in Aotearoa, she broke the songwriting drought. Within a month she performed an original at Singer Songwriters New Plymouth, where she found huge support and a creative family.

McLean can’t remember the name of the song or the words, but says it was about getting her feet on the ground again.

In 2016, she recorded a six-song EP, called The Dance at King Street Studio with owner and producer Dave Carnahan.

She wrote, sang and played keyboards, with support from session musicians, including Hamish Cameron and Rob Ju. Together the trio played a number of gigs and recorded the album, Unlash the Boats, in 2019.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff “Music has opened doors into different creative worlds and connections with people.”

Tied in with her soul-writing and creativity, came a self-discovery about her sexuality.

“Part of being myself was to acknowledge the part of me who wanted to be with women.”

For the past eight years she has been with partner Renee Millner, a recorded singer-songwriter with a soaring voice.

The women have gigged together, but mostly do their own thing.

At home, she believes it’s important they each have their own musical space, like her artist parents Chris and John McLean.

They also never compare or compete. “Comparison is the thief of joy. That needs to be a no-go zone if you want to make a healthy relationship.”

In 2022, McLean released Amaze Me, a six-song EP produced by Ben King.

The lyrics, like all of her songs, are poems, some beginning in the pages of her daily journal.

Her songwriting skills have gone from strength to strength, especially since she joined Charlotte Yates’ online songwriting school, where she’s now a tutor herself.

The school has given her different tools, ideas and starting points.

“I still like to sit with a chunk of time and mess around with harmony and dabble around and get lost in that.”

And through the creative process, she has found herself.