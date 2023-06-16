What's on in Taranaki this week: June16 to June 24

An adaptation in plain English of Shakespeare's Merry Wives of Windsor by the Stratford Arts Theatre Company takes teh stage at King’s Theatre this weekend.

A list of some of the events happening in Taranaki over the next week.

MIGHT COULD latest exhibition, LIGHT LOUD by Ché Rogers, opens 6pm, Friday June 16.

Created as a sensory experience, this exhibition features: painting, light sculpture, sound, and video, inviting the audience to enjoy the interplay that exists between contrasting states: light and dark, loud and quiet, little and large, man and machine. MIGHT COULD is located at 36 Currie St, New Plymouth.

Masquerade Fundraiser, New Plymouth Club, 6pm-9pm, June 17

All money raised on the night at the event goes to I Am Hope ( Hawkes Bay Flood Relief ). Tickets $20 from New Plymouth Club.

Merry Wives of Stratford at the King's Theatre, June 16 and 17, 7pm and June 18 at 1pm

An adaptation in plain English of Shakespeare's Merry Wives of Windsor by the Stratford Arts Theatre Company. $20 adult $10 student. Book at Event brite or tickets from Fenton Street Arts Collective. Bar open 6pm.

OPERA, COMEDY AND CHAOS!, Whiteley Methodist Church, 7pm, Monday, June 19

Cecily Shaw specialises in opera, comedy, and chaos! Come along to the fund-raising concert to experience this. Admission: cash only – Adult $25, Senior/Beneficiary $20, Under-18 free.

Lunchtime concert, Methodist Centre (Whiteley Memorial Church), 12.15-12.50pm, Wednesday, June 21

Jeanette Harding a well-known Taranaki musician will be singing and accompanying herself on keyboard. She has performed at the lunchtime concerts the last two years and entertained us with many popular songs. Koha Appreciated.

Alegria Latin Dance, birthday bonanza workshops and private lessons, Saturday June 24 and 25

Some of Aotearoa’s top Latin dance instructors from Auckland and Wellington, and a dance party open to all. For more information about what they do at Alegria Latin Dance or to see details on the 1st Birthday celebration, check the Facebook page or website: Alegria Latin Dance | Facebook

WITT Te Pūkenga Info Day , 10am to midday on Saturday June 24

Tour the campus, meet the tutors and discover the range of programmes WITT has on offer. Learn about the support available to you while you study and even enrol to start your study journey. Plus there will be a delicious food market with eftpos available. 20 Bell Street, New Plymouth.

Exhibition: Note to Self, 10am to 2pm at Witt, Saturday June 24

Note to Self, the latest WITT Te Pūkenga ākonga exhibition, opens to the public on Saturday 24 June in F Block. Access from Bell Street, down the two sets of stairs, on the left off the main entrance on Bell Street. The exhibition is open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday or by appointment and closes July 8.

