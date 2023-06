One person has been hospitalised after a serious crash in Taranaki. (File photo)

One person has been hospitalised after a serious crash in Taranaki.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 3 in Egmont Village just after 9pm after receiving reports of a crash on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said one car had crashed through hedges on the side of the road.

One person was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, she said.

The serious crash unit was advised.