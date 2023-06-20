Hunt still on for Stratford 'no rate rise' vandal

A nearly new water tank at Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford, was slashed in late May in an act of protest vandalism against rate rises. (File photo).

Police are still investigating a spate of rate protest vandalism incidents in Stratford that culminated with a water tank being destroyed at the town’s cemetery three weeks ago.

A temporary water supply has been set up at Kopuatama Cemetery until a replacement for the 25,000 litre plastic tank, which was slashed with a sharp tool, can be installed.

Stratford District Council communications manager Gemma Gibson said the council had not heard from the police regarding the case, after formally reporting it and providing evidence at the time.

“We understand they are following this up. No formal communication has been received on the matter yet.”

READ MORE:

* Vandalism to protest rates rises costs Stratford ratepayers $13,000

* Rates protest turns violent as dead animal, chopped tree found

* Central, South Taranaki escape cyclone's worst - so far

* Rural Taranaki hall threatened with demolition if rates go up



A police media spokesperson said via email the investigation was “ongoing”.

Lines of inquiry were being followed and assistance was being provided by Stratford District Council and the Mayor, they wrote.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff A temporary water supply has been set up at Kopuatama Cemetery until a replacement for the water tank that was destroyed, so the toilets are working again. (File photo).

The tank destruction was the most recent incident in what appeared to bea long-running protest against rates rises that has so far cost Stratford District ratepayers around $13,000.

It began in 2019, when “No more rate rise” and “Rates go up, hall comes down” were painted on the newly painted Midhirst Hall.

And four similar incidents of property damage have occurred in the past two-and-a-half months.

A mystery vandal has tagged buildings, cut down trees, dumped a dead goat at the council’s front door and destroyed the water tank.

Each incident of vandalism has been accompanied by messages in orange spray paint with “no more rate rise” or some variation.