Fundraising pays of in fun for Waitara's St Joseph's students

Kodah Schimanski-Hunt-Crean, 7, is already a master of the horizontal bars at his school’s new playground.

Students at St Joseph's school in Waitara have at last been able to get the fun from their fundraising efforts for their new playground

The new playground, which officially opened on Monday, was required after rotting wooden foundations on the school’s 25-year-old playground saw its immediate removal.

“We were told it's not worth fixing, so the kids had to wait around and fundraise for a very long time,” office manager Dianne Blackbourn said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Students helped fundraise for the new playground after their last one was removed.

She said the kids had fun fundraising with discos, raffles and bingo, but the donations were a huge support.

The school’s new principal Rachael Gibbons led the official opening on Monday, followed by a blessing, cutting of the ribbon and ice blocks.

“This is a place where you can learn valuable lessons about cooperation, problem-solving, and perseverance,” she told the children.

She said they would only ever see three or four kids on the old playground, but the new one was “being thrashed”.

The next instalment of a merry-go-round and swings could come as early as the end of the year.

Gibbons said there were also plans for a sandpit, court covers, and a bike track.

"It all helps with the physical and mental wellbeing of the kids.”

- Emma Andrews is a journalism student.