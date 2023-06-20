The Good Barber getting men talking about health

About 100 men took the opportunity earlier this month to get a free haircut in exchange for a conversation about their health at New Plymouth’s C3 church.

Kate Judson is a Massey University journalism student.

Under pressure at work and feeling unsupported by his colleagues, New Plymouth man Josh Ferries felt himself slipping into depression.

It got so bad he contemplated ending his life but fortunately his mum woke up and was able to get there in time and got him the medical help he needed.

Ferries said his mum believed it was God who woke her up.

For him, being able to finally talk about what he was going through made all the difference to his physical and mental health.

READ MORE:

* Former refugee soon to become small business owner in Invercargill

* Northland’s health reform bid to PM's office includes $20 million+ funding plea

* House prices continue to rise as listings fall in Nelson



Ten years on he has rebuilt his confidence and self-esteem and is now married with four children.

“I came out the other side,” he said.

Kate Judson/Stuff The free haircuts are coming back in November.

Ferries was one of about 100 men who stopped at the “Good Barber” at the C3 church in New Plymouth on June 16 and 17 to have a free hair cut and share their health stories around the barbecue out the front.

The temporary barber shop was staffed with five volunteers from New Plymouth barbers Sebastian’s, Bald Barber and Jetcharm as part of New Zealand Men’s Health Week te Wiki Hauora Tāne.

Part of the event involved men filling out a health survey to figure out how “healthy” they actually were.

Nolan Bradley was shocked when he got a high score, indicating he wasn’t in the shape he thought he was.

“Tells me something, that I need to go to the doctor,” Bradley said.

The event was organised by pastor Alec Te’o, who said men often felt embarrassed talking about anything impacting their physical health because they wanted to appear strong.

Te’o, who has lost male family members to bowel and prostate cancers, said it was vital men were comfortable talking about their health so they could recognise what was happening to them.

“We need to have these conversations a lot earlier,” he said.

The Good Barber event will run again at the church on November 24 and 25 with a focus on mental health.

There are also plans for a monthly Good Barber to help those who may not be able to afford the average $40 barber’s fee.

Kate Judson is a Massey University journalism student.