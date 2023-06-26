Rahotu trio heading for Timaru to show off agricultural know-how

Taranaki Catchment Communities coastal group co-ordinator Lou Thompson and teacher Rochelle Purdie with Alex Schrader, 12, Jamie Muggeridge, 12, and Kyran Payne, 13, are looking forward to competing in the national AgriKIds NZ finals in Timaru in the school holidays.

A trio of students from Rahotu School are heading for Timaru soon to represent Taranaki in a national competition, but they don't yet know what it involves.

Alex Schrader, 12, Jamie Muggeridge, 12, and Kyran Payne, 13, won the Taranaki-Manawatū AgriKids regional competition in February against 17 teams.

Since then, they have been learning as much as they can about all things agricultural.

From July 6-8, they’ll compete against teams from six other regions in Timaru.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi release season kicks off with five birds set free in Kaitake area

* The coastal Taranaki town with 'a pool that is cool'

* The Man Cave Tours: A builder's handmade hideaway



“We don’t really get to know what we’ll be doing until a little bit before the day, so we have to prepare for anything that might happen,” Jamie said.

“Some stuff we have learned, like riparian planting, and Jamie knew about composting,” Kyran said.

“That’s why the team was good, we all know different parts of it,” Alex said.

The regional competition had them quizzed on topics including fire safety, making compost, the gestation periods for various animals and identifying trees used on farms.

Then there were practical challenges including a horseshoe toss, selecting plants for riparian planting, and using ratchet tie-downs.

The 146-student school entered four teams in the regional event, and as it was their first time, they are not sure how the final event will run.

“The wording of the competition information they send will have some hints, we’ll have to interpret that, it's a bit of an unknown,” teacher Rochelle Purdie said.

She was volunteering her time for agri kids training, and they’ve also roped in a fair few local experts to help.

Lou Thompson, who is Taranaki Catchment Communities coastal group coordinator, and Karen Helms, a parent, have also been assisting with the boys’ training and preparation for the trip, along with other interested students.

”We have about 25 students that attend our Agri 4 kids (from year 5-6) every second Friday afternoon,” Purdie said.

So far, they’ve covered off topics including cheese and sausage making, rural contracting, veterinarian roles, beekeeping, mechanical skills and chainsaw safety.

“It’s creating excitement around agriculture for kids, it's not only milking cows, it’s beekeeping, being a butcher, getting them excited about the opportunities in agriculture.”

They were able to travel to the event, which is run by NZ Young Farmers, thanks to assistance from the Okato Vet Group and Taranaki Catchment Communities.