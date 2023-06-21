Taranaki writers to share their flash fiction

Kate Judson is a journalism student on internship at the Taranaki Daily News

Award-winning author Mikaela Nyman is such a strong advocate for encouraging writers that she has dug into her own pocket to help pay for an event to bring Taranaki scribes together.

The Taranaki-based poet and writer has organised a Flash Fiction night on Thursday at New Plymouth’s Gover St Gallery where writers and poets can read their work aloud to each other.

Nyman said such events were important for writers to support each other and also foster upcoming talent.

“They need to start practising somewhere,” she said.

The Finnish/Kiwi writer is such a strong advocate for increasing the visibility of writers that she paid for the event to make sure it happened, ahead of getting creative communities funding through the New Plymouth District Council.

Nyman, who is a published author and has a PhD in creative writing, said writers struggled to get recognition in New Zealand and there was often little value placed on their craft.

She said she had received international invitations to host masterclasses but found it hard to get recognition in Taranaki and was often asked to work for free and at events she didn’t think were suitable for writers.

“Here is really hard to find a way to celebrate our local writers,” she said. “There are locals that are really good at what they do.”

The event is one of many held across the country as part of National Flash Fiction Day.

Taranaki Flash Fiction: 6pm to 7.30pm, Gover St Galley, New Plymouth, Thursday, June 22

