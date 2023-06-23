Garlic goes into ground as Branching Out crop trials in Taranaki begin

Geordie Whiting, 15, and Ewan Williams, 14, plant garlic cloves in the trial beds at Francis Douglas Memorial College on Thursday.

Students at eight Taranaki schools are growing garlic as part of a trial by Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki to find crops that can add value and broaden land use in Taranaki.

The first cloves of three varieties were planted at Francis Douglas Memorial College on Thursday morning, after a blessing and karakia.

Student Jacob Foley, 14, was among the students planting the cloves into raised beds in the school’s large vegetable garden.

“I’m looking forward to seeing if it works well,” he said. “As long as the pukekos don't get them.”

Later that day, garlic was also planted on farms in North Taranaki and South Taranaki, both of which are participating in a crop rotation trial.

The Branching Out project aims to broaden sustainable land use, increase resilience, diversify and create value-add for farming businesses, develop new related enterprises, create new jobs, and attract fresh revenue and investment to Taranaki.

Seven other Taranaki high schools, (Inglewood High School, Te Paepae o Aotea, Pātea Area School, Ōpunake High School, Coastal Taranaki School, Spotswood College, and New Plymouth Girls’ High School), are also participating in the trials through a specialised education programme supported by the LA Alexander Trust.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright watches Hoani Ratahi, 14, plant some of the garlic.

“At the heart of it we have got learning. Schools are increasingly looking for real, relevant learning that is relevant to their local communities,” the trust’s agricultural education and project advisor Ross Redpath said.

Branching Out project manager Michelle Bauer said the crop rotation trial was aimed at maintaining soil quality, with minimised inputs, and aiming to minimise pest and disease risk.

The 40 students involved will also visit a garlic processing facility at Bell Block and Social Kitchen to learn and taste the ways garlic can be used in cooking.

“Chefs are always looking for New Zealand-grown garlic, and different varieties which have different taste profiles,” she said.

Trial crops of fava beans, sorgham, corn and kumara would be planted in spring.

The new crops will not necessarily replace current farm use, but could be added as a sideline, to help farmers diversify, she said.

The project will also evaluate market opportunities for these crops and establish the necessary infrastructure for their production, storage, and transport.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright said there were another seven or eight years ahead for the project.

“This is the exciting part, taking these crops off paper and into the ground.”