Review: The Merry Wives of Stratford

Some of the cast of the Merry Wives of Stratford, from left Keith Ellison,Mickie Mills, Dan Woodd, Marcus Mottram, Bryan Vickery, Estella van der Lee, Kathy Gracia.

REVIEW: In the Merry Wives of Stratford, director Jo Stallard took a cast of three generations and moulded them into a cohesive amateur production that belies age and experience.

Stallard’s passion for Shakespeare is reflected in her multiple successes at the Shelia Winn Shakespeare Competitions, and an invite to The Globe. This experience is reflected in a production that ticketed over three-hundred attendees at the King’s Theatre in Stratford.

The roguish, white-bearded knight was played admirably by Michael Self.

He had the perfect physicality to play Falstaff. Michael’s demeanour on stage warrants applause as he projects so convincingly a man well beyond his prime.

Yet, Falstaff deludes himself in thinking his attractiveness, measured by his girth, will allow him to seduce the married women, Mrs Ford and Mrs Page and secure their gold. His plans quickly become undone when the targets of his greed humiliate him.

The merry wives, Deborah Clough and Kathy Gracia were radiant on stage.

Mrs Ford’s taunting, cajoling, and enticing Falstaff along with Mrs Page was compulsive to watch, as they turned the tables on the knight on three separate occasions. They were the magnetic centre of the play. Their delivery was fluid and natural, highlighting the bumbling, aged Falstaff.

The other ‘fool’ to be taught a lesson is Mr Ford, played brilliantly by Bryan Vickery. He was humiliated for his jealousy.

Supplied New Plymouth district councillor Bryan Vickery played a brilliant Mr Ford, says reviewer Stuart Greenhill. (File photo)

Vickery drew on his vast experience, crafting gesture, facial expression, and props, (a horse whip and cane) to convey his unwarranted outrage at his wife’s behaviour.

Other characters to mention are Patsy Commerford, who played Mrs Quickly. Like the merry wives her presence on stage was compelling with her brightly coloured costumes and natural delivery of lines.

Estella Van Der lee brought a comic exuberance to her double roles as Sgt Nym and John, which the audience enjoyed, gauging by their laughter.

Stallard used the theatre well, drawing characters onto the stage through the audience, such as Dr Caius, played by David Hancock, Parson Evans played by Keith Ellison, and Falstaff himself.

The revolving set allowed for quick set changes, and the painted backdrops were simple but very effective in setting location.

Murray Wilson/ Fairfax NZ./Stuff Michael Self’s white beard brought gravitas to his knight character. (File photo)

Stratford’s Glockenspiel received a round of applause at each showing. Many of the costumes were individually made for the characters by Suzanne B, they set the period of the 1920s and projected the roles of the players perfectly.

Musical interludes broke the play up, giving the players time to prepare for the next scene and the audience much pleasure.

Professional musicians, Nick Orr, Robert Greenfield and Tobias Wright accompanied the Stratford Singers and provided a wonderful Jazzy intermission.

There were flaws. Some first time actors delivered their lines too quickly, others too slow, but this did not rob them of their meaning.

The singers had only three rehearsals prior to the show, so this must be considered.

Yet nothing can take away from the success of Stratford Arts and Theatre Company’s first community production, we look forward to the next.

The Merry Wives of Stratford was performed on June 16,17 and 18. Reviewed by Stuart Greenhill.