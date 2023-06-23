The mystery of the Moatown takeover in Inglewood

The town of Inglewood was once called Moatown but mystery surrounds the origins of the new signs that appeared over the weekend.

Residents of the small Taranaki town of Inglewood are on the hunt for a person or persons seemingly on a campaign to change their town’s name to Moatown.

Last weekend five expertly painted Moatown signs were tacked over prominent signs formerly informing people there were in the town of Inglewood.

The signs on the town’s northern and southern entries have since been removed but the three on the disused but much loved railway station remain.

New Plymouth woman Jewels Berry said she immediately noticed the change as she drove in for the popular car boot sale on Sunday.

“I had a chuckle to myself,” said Berry, who hopes to move to the town of 3500 people next year.

“They weren’t shabby signs. Someone said they were defacing Inglewood, but they have done a really nice job.”

Painted in style similar to those they replaced, the black and white signs are accurate, if only a little bit out of date.

Kate Judson/Stuff The signs, three of which have appeared on the railway station, have been praised for their quality.

Before being called Inglewood in 1875 it was known as Milton, but before that it was known as Moatown. Not because there were moa in the area then, but rather after the Moa Block land purchase on which the town was built.

The town retains a connection to that name and has decorated its street lights with moa birds, once had a Moa Farmers Cooperative Dairy Company and the Inglewood rugby team is known as the Moa.

Inglewood Primary School also has a logo featuring a moa, which it says represents the town’s Māori name of Kōhanga Moa.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Former New Plymouth deputy mayor Richard Jordan lives in Inglewood but has no idea who is putting up the signs renaming it Moatown. (File Photo)

The town even has a local publication, the Moa Mail, started by former New Plymouth deputy mayor and long time Inglewood champion Richard Jordan.

Like so many others, Jordan has no idea who is behind the signs though it appeared he had done at least a little investigating.

“They are made out of the same material real estate signs are made out of,” he said.

Jordan said someone had gone to great lengths to put them up and he noted the skill and planning behind them.

He was especially impressed by the three railway station signs, which would have required a ladder and were likely to have been put up in the middle of the night.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Inglewood resident and New Plymouth District Councillor Marie Pearce led the charge to have the railway station restored but knows nothing about the new Moatown signs that have been put up there.

New Plymouth District Councillor Marie Pearce knows every inch of the station, having championed its restoration and overseen the painting work that makes it look nearly as good as new.

Unfortunately, she too has no idea who is leading the charge to take Inglewood back in time.

“I can't shed any light on the question of the Moatown signs. I don't know who put them up or took them down,” she said.

The mystery also hit a dead end at the centrally located Z petrol station, despite the signs being a hot topic of conversation.

Worker Jayne Fleming even made shout-out in the shop, asking who knew what about the sign takeover or the recent removal of the ones at the town’s entrances.

“The amount of people I have spoken to - no one knows where it’s come from or where it has gone,” Fleming said.

