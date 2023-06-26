The Taranaki winter food festival that's starts with feast of fungi

Amber Mathew loves mushrooms and has made sure they feature in the Winter Feastival in August.

Taranaki’s winter celebration of food is back and this time it starts with fungi.

It was food writer Amber Mathew’s idea. Mostly because she loves mushrooms and, well, that’s as good an excuse as any to include them in this year's Winter Feastival in August.

“They have such a meaty flavour, you can transform them into so many things,” she said.

“If you put them in the right hands the variation you can do is incredible.”

Her Fantastic world of Fungi event includes a conversation with real life fungi expert and author Liv Sisson and three variations of spore inspired edibles – fungi canapes, a mushroom desert and a mushroom infused gin.

It also takes place on level 1 of Puke Ariki amid the “State of Nature” exhibition which features, as you might have already guessed, fungi.

The event is the first of 21 to be held over five days from August 2 to August 6 in a festival that started in 2018 and has grown into a biannual event celebrating seasonal ingredients.

Founder Rachel Church said Taranaki people were becoming much more aware of the variety and quality of food produced in the region.

“The Winter Feastival event line up is amazing – so many creative, collaborative and fun events all around the region. Events feature our amazing local producers, and are a fabulous way to celebrate Taranaki on a plate,” she said.

The 21 events are spread around the Maunga and include everything from French-themed canapes at Everybody’s Theatre in Opunake, to a six-hour lunch at Oakura’s Toret Italian restaurant.

There are also events providing opportunities to make sour dough and butcher meat, and the chance to make plant based wellness bowls.

Tickets available www.feastival.co.nz