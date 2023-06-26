Hāwera-born author returns to share love of writing with students

Aroha Awarau brought boxes of Duffy books for the students of Midhirst School, including Zoe Vanzyl, 6, Aditya Kumbhar, 6, Poppy Harmon-Semple, 9, and Bella Beck, 9.

Writing a winning story as a teenager showed Aroha Awarau a way out of Hāwera, but he’s back this week to share the magic of his craft with children at schools around Taranaki.

Awarau, an award-winning journalist, playwright, short story writer and filmmaker, is an ambassador for the Duffy Books in Homes programme, which aims to inspire children to love reading, and donates books.

His first stop on a five-day tour of 14-schools was at Midhirst School, where students got a surprise answer to a question about his career highlights.

Getting to return to Taranaki as an ambassador for his craft ranked alongside interviewing celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Donald Trump and a few All Blacks, making a movie and winning awards for his writing, he said.

“This is pretty cool, coming back home. I’m from Ngatimaru, and to be able to come back here and inspire you all to write, to come back and share that is probably a highlight,” he said.

Awarau, who grew up in Hāwera, discovered writing could be a job at 13 when he won the annual Ronald Hugh Morrieson Award for a short story. He won $200, and realised he could get paid for what he loved doing, he told the students.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Aroha Awarau is back in his home province this week to share the joy of writing and reading with students around Taranaki.

He went on to become the first student to win the competition three times, and has since travelled the world with his work.

Now a freelancer, his life is very full, but his years in journalism had made him very good at meeting deadlines, he said.

He’s currently working on a new film, and his work appears on RNZ, Stuff, the NZ Herald, and in magazines.

He was asked to join Duffy Books after a chance conversation at a petrol station, and was enjoying the role.

This tour would see him talking to students right around the region.

“Who would have imagined I would come back and inspire future writers.

“I never had that when I was growing up, I did have very supportive whanau and teachers, but I never realised the possibilities,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Awarau was impressed with the questions and interest in his talk from the students at Midhirst School.

Principal Graham Sands said it was the first time the school had hosted an author through the Duffy programme, and the students were very interested in Awarau.

“There’s a big effort to improve reading and writing across New Zealand,” he said.

“We need to promote it, writing is not in the forefront with social media.”