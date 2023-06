Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in New Plymouth. (File photo)

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to Lepper Rd after receiving reports of the crash at about 8.40pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said one person was reported to have moderate to serious injuries, and the other had minor injuries.

Both were taken to hospital, he said.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Carlos Dempsey said no one was trapped in the vehicles.