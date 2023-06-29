Dinner quest: Meal donations sought for cyclone-hit families

Bernadette Bourke hopes to collect numerous donated meals to take to people in Hawke’s Bay.

A coastal Taranaki woman who started cooking meals to help people in rural East Coast communities still cleaning up after Cyclone Gabrielle has started a deluge of kitchen kindness.

The Taranaki Rural Support Trust is organising a region-wide cooking and baking drive to collect meals that will be distributed to people in areas still struggling to recover from repeated flooding.

Bernadette Bourke, of Pihama, had started out with a recent meal collection, after her daughter-in-law Becky Bourke, who helps run Meal Drive Hawke’s Bay, told her how bad things were there.

People in communities devastated by flooding from the cyclone in February were still patching properties back together, digging silt, battling insurance companies or council, and many were living in caravans.

“It’s a really tough time, and they’ve had all that rain since,” Bernadette said.

Meal Drive Hawke’s Bay was asking for help to keep providing frozen meals, to reduce the mental load for those still cleaning up, in areas such as Esk Valley, Dartmoor and Pakowhai.

”My local Woman’s Institute were keen to help out, and we took it to the South Taranaki Federation, and all the other branches,” she said.

Supplied Bernadette, left, and Paul Bourke with a carload of donated meals heading to Hawke’s Bay.

One WI member alone cooked and froze 20 meals, then members of her walking group heard about it, and they also contributed a pile of meals.

As word got around Opunake, Lakeside Lions Club members joined in, and staff at the rest home made banana loaves and muffins.

“People have been making lasagnes, mince dishes, roast meals, soups, anything really. We ended up with more than 200 parcels.”

She and her husband Paul drove the meals to Hawke’s Bay and planned to head back with another load on July 21.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Bernadette Bourke is ready to make another trip to the Hawke’s Bay with her vehicle loaded up with frozen meals.

Meal Drive Hawke’s Bay organiser Jarnah Snee​ said the donated food was welcomed by people who were feeling exhausted, both mentally and physically.

“This is simple, make a meal and send it out, it’s showing them we are still standing with them, supporting them ... they are not expecting these meals, so to have someone turn up with one, it’s amazing, they feel happy that someone was thinking about them.”

The Rural Support Trust has set up collection points for meals to be delivered up to July 20.

Collection points

Hāwera: Janice Walsh – 06 278 5847

Eltham: Veronica Crowley-Back – 027 733 7454

Stratford: Anne Worthington – 027 722 8488

Inglewood: Kevin Dixon – 027 440 1054 or Penny Dixon – 027 487 1667

Ōpunake: FarmSource

Ōkato: Nicci – 027 259 6223

New Plymouth – Terry 027 840 8849