Parenting group celebrates Taranaki milestone along with babies

Ajay Chapman, 10 months, Mila Corbett, 13 months, and Brinley Edgecombe, 13 months, have got to know each other and their mums at Taranaki's 200th Space parenting programme in HÄwera.

A Taranaki-wide parenting programme has just celebrated its 200th course.

Space groups are for parents of new babies, to help them navigate the first few months of parenting, learn about children’s development and make friends with others who have children the same age.

On Wednesday, the region’s 200th Space group graduated at the Hāwera Playcentre, with a celebratory morning tea, certificate ceremony and some sadness as their weekly gatherings came to an end.

In Taranaki, Space groups are run through Playcentre, and they started in 2008, with the first programme held in Hāwera in 2011.

The programme, which runs for three terms, was mainly aimed at first time mothers and their new babies, facilitator Levonne Grayling​ said.

“It’s about building a support network amongst new mums, connecting them with each other, babies connecting with babies. We like to talk about it takes a village to raise a child, here we are building a village, a supportive network.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Babies in the 200th Space programme sit with their mums and facilitators Levonne Grayling (left) and Sarah Harris (right, back) for their first ever class photo at their graduation at HÄwera Playcentre on Wednesday.

Sharing time each week gave the participants a place to talk about their good and bad days, and share experiences they had in common.

Groups are led by two facilitators, and each session includes a topic including infant brain development, parenting styles, nutrition and sleep advice, play and other useful subjects.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mila Corbett,13 months, was looking serious at her last Space session on Wednesday.

Sometimes, women having their second baby like to attend as well.

“I come to have some special time for him, rather than him with his sibling all the time,” Sarah Stratton, who was with her 11-month-old son Eli, said.

“It's the communication with other mums, finding people with kids the same age is always nice, they have the same things going on that you can talk about. I’m still connected with mums and kids from my daughter’s Space group.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sarah Stratton and Eli, 11 months, have enjoyed one-on-one time together at their Space group.

And sometimes, fathers bring their babies along, with a grandfather attending one course after the baby’s mum had to return to work, Grayling said.

The groups are held at Playcentres around Taranaki, including a new group at Opunake, where they were keen for more mothers and babies to enrol, she said.

“We know there is a real need there for it.”

For more information visit Space Taranaki on Facebook.