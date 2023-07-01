Hāwera market gardener grows a lifestyle among her vegetables

Michelle Busby has always loved gardening, and she's made herself a job out of her hobby.

When Michelle Busby started planting a massive vegetable garden behind her Hāwera home, she was looking to grow a lifestyle as well as an income, and she has succeeded.

Goldbush Microfarm, on Michelle and Jarrod Busby’s lifestyle block, has been supplying locals with fresh vegetables for six years now, a milestone they celebrated on June 22 with a solstice lunch.

In 2017, when Michelle started the market garden, she was juggling a part-time job and their two-year-old daughter’s care along with setting up the beds, growing seedlings in her dining room and planting shelter hedges to protect the garden from fierce winds.

Her aim then was to develop the vegetable business into a full-time job for herself, while Jarrod continued working off the property.

Now, although Michelle has been able to give up her part-time work, she’s homeschooling their two children as well as running the garden, which has grown along with the family.

“I'm not full-time, but it does allow me to be at home with the kids, it supports our lifestyle,” she said.

Family support has also made it possible for her to achieve her horticultural dream, she said.

“My Mum [Bronwen Eccleshall] does a lot in the garden and with the kids and the house, she’s amazing. If I hadn’t had that support, I wouldn’t be here, that’s been instrumental for us.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Adelyn Busby 8, and her teddy, helping carry some carrots.

They’ve just hired their first employee, Heather Murray, who helps out part-time, but they hope to grow her role in time.

“It’s really tempting to try and expand, but I’m trying to pace myself, my focus is on the market garden and making that profitable before we add more things in.”

Her customers are mostly within a 10km radius of the property, and she delivers bags of vegetables to them each Wednesday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Busby in her garden with a selection of the veges she was going to deliver to customers.

“They tell me how tasty and delicious our vegetables are, how fresh they are and how well they keep, they appreciate what we are doing, and see the value in it.,” Busby said.

Throughout the years, Michelle and Jarrod, a chef, have hosted their own workshops and events, and participated in other initiatives, including Taste and Tales, Feastival​ (on again in August), Open Farms and Timebank.

They have also been a consistent presence in the Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail for five out of the last six years and are planning to return in 2024 for its 10-year anniversary.