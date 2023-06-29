Forum to look at the different options for retirement accommodation

Where you live when you get older is not as simple as you might think with many, often confusing, options.

Lance Girling-Butcher is an advocate for the aged community.

OPINION: Home, at least in emotional terms, is where our hearts should be. Generally, in New Zealand, that’s how it is.

For most of the population, it’s where we live with a partner, children, pets, and the treasures of a lifetime.

Sadly, for a growing number of ageing New Zealanders, this is no longer the case.

Circumstances, finances and physical, and mental handicaps are forcing a growing number to move into retirement accommodation or other options.

A rapidly expanding ageing population has provided an array of options, many of which are complicated indeed.

It’s not unexpected, in fact, the bulge in the number of over 65s has been predicted for years, it’s just that it seems to have caught a lot of people napping, and suddenly it’s becoming a significant social problem.

And in the scramble to sort out the needs, some of the most vulnerable are being left, confused, bewildered and socially isolated.

In a bid to get some clarity, New Plymouth’s Positive Ageing, Grey Power and Age Concern are inviting a group of experts to a free educational forum in the New Plymouth District Council debating chamber on July 13 from 9.30-11am.

Speakers will include Brian Peat, national president for Retirement Village Residents Association, Suzanne Mortensen, senior team leader of Community Support Services at Te Whatu Ora Taranaki (formerly the TDHB) and Helen Gaudin, senior case manager for older adults at the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

We will examine the whole spectrum from people staying in their homes with outside assistance, to retirement villages, rest homes, dementia care and other refinements.

Selling the family home of a lifetime can be a highly emotional and complex change, made all the more confusing by the range of options and the complex finances involved.

Top of the range retirement villages and service departments are not cheap and impossible for those who do not own their own homes, or have the finance to buy.

Those with few savings may, in some cases, be entitled to government subsidies, but again, this is a complex situation.

Communal living can be a rewarding and healthy option, but it sometimes takes some encouragement for older folks to understand this. Usually there’s a lot of resentment and unhappiness until things settle down.

At this free public forum, we hope to explain the options, and let people know where to go to get good advice and be able to enjoy what should be one of the most peaceful and happy times of anyone’s life.

Free Retirement Accommodation Forum, New Plymouth District Council debating chamber, 9.30am to 11am, Thursday, July 13.

