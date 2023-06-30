Taranaki Daily News letters to the editor

They provide plenty of shade but New Plymouth’s alder trees have long been unpopular with inner city retailers.

Fell the trees, please

I am a tree-lover, but Laurie Richardson's letter (TDN June 17) put into print what many fellow-ratepayers and retailers have been thinking. Not only is the removal of the tree roots unnecessary, it is likely to cause more problems than it "solves".

Poisoned stumps are surely the way to go - and the sooner the better. But wait: there's more!

The pricing, $600,000 or $420,000 (for 7 out of 60 trees!) includes "the planting of new trees." Exactly who wants them? Certainly not the business people nor the pedestrians, especially if the selection is between exceedingly messy kauri or downright dangerous nikau.

As Laurie Richardson says, let's get real. Fell the very unpopular trees, poison the stumps and roots, and realize that the long-term plans well into the future will have much bigger headaches than this "want" project.

Malcolm Potts, New Plymouth

A mail complaint

Recently I sent a birthday present to Wellington. I paid extra for the parcel to be delivered by courier on the following Saturday to ensure someone would be home to receive the parcel.

You guessed it! The package was delivered on the Tuesday, three days after the expected date. I'd have had a better chance of success putting the extra money on a Lotto ticket.

A recent letter ($1.75,postage about to increase to $2:00) sent from New Plymouth to Nelson took 6 days to arrive, while one sent to Wellington took a record 10 days.

While NZ Post widely advertises its wonderful services, I think I could do better delivering mail on an elderly, infirm camel. New Zealand deserves better.

Grant Harris, New Plymouth

The harm of limited public transport

Eltham Community Board member Lindsay MainDonald texted me recently saying the matter was urgent. It wasn't what I was expecting.

Lindsay had befriended an Argentinian girl, 27, an engineer on the bus coming back from Auckland to NP. She had six weeks work in Taranaki and was having trouble getting a ride to her place of employment (on the corner of Waitara and Pennington Road).

As she needed to be there at 7.30am sharp on a Monday morning.

So I agreed to help out and dutifully picked up Maria from Ducks & Drakes at 7.15am. When I dropped her off at the popular Brixton orchard I saw around 30 young people from all over the world.

I was amused by the motley assortment of cars parked inside the orchard, testimony to the frugality of the pickers. Maria had an IRD number so everything was legal. It was a cold morning and Maria told me she was getting $24 per hour.

This experience reminded me that Taranaki has an important horticulture industry which is burgeoning. According to Venture Taranaki we could potentially be the veritable food bowl of NZ. Even Climate Change ramifications won't thwart this. Our soil is unparalleled and is protected from flooding.

As for the public bus system from New Plymouth to Waitara, it's just one route per day, and the times don't fit in with work times. However, this issue could be resolved quickly if there was enough political will to fund more services, plus promote the extra routes.

People don't realise how much lack of public transport is harming our economy.

We know from Covid that our economy is actually driven by low-paid workers and those are the people least likely to have transport. I'm also hearing people from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch saying New Plymouth is off their list as a holiday destination because there's no public transport from the airport or to key destinations like the maunga visitor centre.

Bryan Vickery, New Plymouth District Councillor

A clarifying letter

In response to Kevin Herlihy's letter published in the Taranaki Daily News on Friday, June 23, clarity is needed for the sake of the ratepayer.

While many might agree he makes valid points about the councillor's behaviour, Mr Herlihy needs to get his facts correct before making them.

He said the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) has 'blown' $100 million on Yarrow Stadium's grandstand. That is wrong.

The stadium is owned by the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC), that is administering the costs, while the NPDC is the operator. Also, the grandstand doesn't cost $100m, but has gone from $50m to $70m with a pending TRC meeting to discuss its future.

Mr Herlihy needs to understand the structure of the stadium before making such claims and blaming the NPDC.

Will Johnston, New Plymouth