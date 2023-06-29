Family-friendly circus to headline October's Reimagine Festival

A family-friendly circus that “celebrates the power of human creativity” has been announced as the headline act of Reimagine Festival in October.

A genre-bending circus theatre act suitable for people of all ages has been announced as the headline for Taranaki’s Reimagine Festival in October.

The Taranaki Arts Festival Trust, Taft, announced the five New Zealand-exclusive Cirque OLIO shows for their new festival on Thursday.

“We are delighted to present Cirque OLIO as the headline of the Reimagine Festival,” Taft artistic director Megan Brown said in a press release.

“Reimagine is an exciting opportunity for the community to try something new and see our city come alive with a diverse programme offering something for everyone. Cirque OLIO is not just a show; it is a sensory experience that will leave audiences, young and old, in awe.”

Cirque OLIO has been described as “an enthralling fusion of circus theatre and art that promises to transport viewers into a mesmerising world of breathtaking acrobatics and beautiful storytelling”.

It features a number of artistic disciplines including contortionists, aerialists, jugglers and dancers and “guarantees” audience members three things; something they've never seen before, something they'll never see again and something they have to see to believe.

Taft CEO Suazanne Porter said people should prepare to be amazed.

“This is an event that unites art forms and celebrates the power of human creativity,” she said.

Reimagine is a new festival from the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust. It runs from October 5 to 15.

Tickets for Cirque OLIO are now available for purchase through the official Reimagine Festival website via Ticketek.

For more information about Cirque OLIO, please visit www.reimaginefestival.co.nz.