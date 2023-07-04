Indigenous art from the heart on show in Stratford

Bonita Bigham from Toi o Taranaki ki te Tonga is co-curator of Kāhui Māreikura (Indigenous Sisters), the current exhibition in the Percy Thomson Gallery in Stratford.

South Taranaki artist Bonita Bigham entwined her grief into a crochet project after her mum died in February.

The garment she created, in rich hues of pink, purple and blues adorned with sparkles on the neckline and on decorative rosettes, is now part of an exhibition of indigenous women’s work at Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery.

Kāhui Māreikura (Indigenous Sisters) opened on June 30 and runs until July 23. It is curated by Bigham and Gabrielle Belz, both part of the artist collective A Toi o Taranaki ki te Tonga.

Her work, Hinewaito, was named after her mother, who was known as Josie Bigham.

Creating it was a cathartic process, she said.

“It is an ode for my mother. She was a knitter and crocheter, and she loved her bling. It’s also for my aunty Dora Haddon, she taught me to how to crochet.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Bonita Bigham's work Hinewaito, is a tribute in crochet to her late mother.

The collective consists of artists from primary school-age through to women in their 80s, and beginners through to those with many years of experience.

The exhibition was the collective’s first event to include international artists.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Resiliency by Nizhoni Marks from the United States.

“In the spirit of indigenous sisterhood, the artists featured in this exhibition share their stories of identity, place and indigeneity in this time of Puanga, here at Whakaahurangi, under the mantle of Mounga Taranaki,” the curator’s statement said.

Bigham said discussion around the idea behind the exhibition began pre-Covid.

”It has been on our minds and in our hearts for many years,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kai Karanga by Noelle Jakeman, one of the works in the KÄhui MÄreikura (indigenous sisters) exhibition.

“As individuals we have all had a lot of challenges in our lives wherever we are around the world, being able to overcome this and participate is a major achievement.”

The works use a wide range of mediums and styles.

“They are an expression of our indigeneity , the message matters more than the materials.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Bonita Bigham said planning for the Kāhui Māreikura (Indigenous Sisters) exhibition started before the arrival of Covid.

Gallery director Laura Campbell said artists from the United States, Canada and Australia had travelled to be at the opening on Friday, joining more than 100 people at the gallery.

“It was really wonderful, we had a powhiri at the start and there was a real mix of locals and people from outside the region supporting the gallery and the collective.”

Artist Ngahina Hohaia from Parihaka would host a talk at the gallery near the end of the exhibition, she said.