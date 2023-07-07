Beck Helicopters multi-million dollar expansion underway

Businessman and pilot Alan Beck of Beck Helicopters is about to expand his Eltham depot with a new multi-million dollar hangar.

Servicing helicopters is big business for Taranaki’s longest-serving helicopter operator.

So much so that 50 years after gaining Taranaki’s first helicopter operating licence, Beck Helicopters is about to embark on a multi-million-dollar expansion at its Eltham depot.

A new workshop and hangar will allow the company to undertake specialist helicopter maintenance for companies from all over the world.

Its engineers have been servicing helicopters in Australia and in the northern hemisphere for the last 10 years.

Taranaki dignitaries joined in a ceremony on Monday to turn sods for the foundation of the new facility.

The ceremony was held exactly 50 years after the company became the proud recipient on July 3, 1973, of the first new air service licence granted in New Zealand for eight years.

Among the guests were current and former local body politicians and Members of Parliament, invited to participate as representatives of Beck Helicopters’ supporters over the last 50 years.

They included former South Taranaki mayor Mary Bourke whose father, Frank, was an adviser to the police for search and rescue operations on Taranaki Maunga.

Back in 1973, his support of Beck Helicopters’ application for an air services licence was crucial to its approval.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The veteran aviator works in the business with his son David (left) who is operations manager and his grandson Kaelan, who is working towards his commercial pilot’s licence.

Beck Helicopters was formed in 1972 to enable owner Alan Beck to apply to the Air Services Licensing Authority for a licence. At a three-day hearing in June 1973, farmers from around Taranaki supported his application.

With the licence approved, all he needed to do then was get the money to buy a helicopter. No small task for a man aged just 25, married with a young family and whose battle for the licence had emptied his bank account.

Somehow he found the money and, despite the challenges of rampant inflation at that time, still managed to pay his bills.

Now the aviator has 15 helicopters, including 11 Iroquois, of which three are being rebuilt by Beck Helicopters’ own engineers.

Known as the Huey and famous for its widespread use during the Vietnam War, the Iroquois was developed by US aerospace company Bell Helicopter in the mid-1950s.

Operating throughout the country, Beck Helicopters undertakes agricultural spraying and fertiliser application, precision lifting, low-level power line and pipeline surveys and construction work such as pole placement and pylon erection for utility companies. It’s also often called on to fight fires.

Three generations of the Beck family now fly helicopters. Alan, the managing director, received a Royal Humane Society silver medal after he and Constable Jock Simpson rescued an injured climber from Taranaki Maunga in 1982.

Son David Beck is Beck Helicopters’ operations manager and grandson Kaelan, with 50 flying hours to his credit, is working towards gaining his commercial pilot’s licence. The company currently employs 16 staff.