Dogs with jobs: Pip the pup learning to find whio

Joe Carson and Pip, her trainee whio dog, in the workshop at the Department of Conservation in New Plymouth.

Trainee conservation dog Pip is playing hide and seek with quails to learn how to find elusive birds.

The 10-month-old pup is being trained to help Department of Conservation whio expert Joe​ Carson monitor the rare native ducks on Taranaki Maunga.

But until she is certified, Pip is not allowed near endangered species or on public DOC land, so she is honing her sniffing technique by finding quail in cages that Carson hides for her.

“She loves it.”

Once she is certified, her skills will transfer to finding whio.

Her job will be to locate the blue ducks roosting, swimming and on nests, then she’ll freeze, staring at the birds, to let Carson know where they are.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Pip, the trainee conservation dog, will get to visit schools once she's learned her job.

Pip is a mixture of border collie, German short haired pointer and labrador. Her dad is a deer dog and her mother works on a dairy goat farm, so she has good working genes.

“She's got a combination of the border collie’s strong eye and the pointer, she has started lifting her leg to point,” Carson said.

Eventually, Pip will work using a combination of ground tracking, wind scenting and searching through water.

Lyn Hassell/Stuff Whio numbers are growing, testament to the success of predator trapping around Taranaki Maunga (file photo).

Carson is hoping Pip will achieve her interim certification by the summer.

But she has an awful lot more to learn first, including excellent obedience, and good manners on school visits, which are also part of the job.

And she’ll need excellent fitness to spend whole days swimming and rock-hopping with Carson in the swift flowing rivers where the whio live, and be happy riding in boats and helicopters.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Carson and Pip get an hour each work day for training.

Carson said the ducks prefer to be spied upon by dogs rather than people.

“The ducks are more relaxed, they’re less concerned about the dog than if I was that close to them,” she said.

Although Carson is a skilled duck tracker in her own right, working with a dog was much faster.

Her first whio dog, Tai, 7, tragically died last year, and she is looking forward to having Pip on the job.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Once Pip is certified, she'll go to work with Carson in the bush, even on boats and helicopters.

“I did 15 years without a dog, but working with a dog showed me so much about where whio live, where they hang out.”

Whio, once classed as functionally extinct on Taranaki Maunga, are thriving now thanks to an extensive predator trapping network around the rivers where they live.

“People are coming across them all the time now, I hear from trampers, they’re thrilled to see them,” she said.