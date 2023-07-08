The trucking job that comes with a bag of groceries, a tank of fuel and a helping hand with your phone bill

When Hamish Murray isn’t acting as a photo model promoting the perks of working as a truckie, he is a class five driver for Symons Transport Services.

Last year it was a haircut, dinner and Netflix but this year a Taranaki-based trucking company is hoping groceries, fuel and cash for phone bills will bring in the recruits it needs for the milk transport season.

Symons Transport Services is offering class 5 tanker and flat-deck drivers willing to sign up for three months work a bonus package worth as much as $4000.

As well as $150 vouchers for food, fuel and cash, drivers that complete 60 shifts are eligible for a $3500 “better living boost”, which the company estimated as a month’s worth of living expenses.

“We want to set ourselves apart, and you need some wow factor to get the enquiries coming in,” Symons high performance manager Jane McCarten said.

Last year the company made headlines for their offer to seasonal drivers of a Netflix subscription, a haircut and money for a restaurant dinner.

McCarten dealt with more than 100 calls over three days and some of those employed then are coming back this year.

“People that were ringing were more along the lines of, ‘hey I don’t need a haircut and I already have Netflix, but you sound like a progressive company to work for’,” she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The kids will be getting the celery, Murray says.

Last year the company offered a $2000 bonus for those who completed 60 shifts. That this had nearly doubled reflected how challenging it was to find the right people, McCarten said.

“Now that borders are open, people are going overseas. There are more skilled people coming into New Zealand but when you look on Trade Me there are so many jobs for people to choose from.”

In Taranaki alone there are 22 listings on the site for truck driving roles, with many listings seeking to fill multiple positions.

McCarten said the offer of vouchers for groceries, fuel and help towards bills felt appropriate with the cost of living front and centre of people’s minds.

The minimum base rate for successful applicants had also increased from last year to $29 per hour, going up to $39 per hour depending on experience.

This year the company was also giving the voucher package to their existing drivers.