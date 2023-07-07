Spectacular orange start to Friday in New Plymouth

Friday’s sunrise over New Plymouth was a spectacular display of orange.

Those up early on Friday were treated to a spectacular sun rise with the morning rays reflecting deep orange on low slung cloud.

The cold, still morning gave way to a relatively settled day that might have actually been the best weather on offer for the next three days.

The Metservice forecast for the weekend promises rain much of Saturday before clearing in the evening, only to return on Sunday afternoon.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff It was a chilly start to the morning with the mercury coming in just below 8C.

Temperatures are expected to hover between a 11C and 16C for both days.

Weekday toilers can take some comfort in the fact Monday’s forecast is similarly tepid and not much good for anything other than heading back to the office or wherever you go to work for a living.